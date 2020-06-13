98 Apartments for rent in Springville, UT

Moving to Springville

Anyone interested in moving to Springville should pay a visit first to check out the town and surrounding area. With 30,000 people, it has its share of shops, restaurants and entertainment to offer, but even for those who bore quickly, Provo and Salt Lake City are just a short drive away. Few people complain about the commute if you’re planning to work in either of these cities. There is a fairly big rental cost discrepancy across the various neighborhoods so you’ll want to make sure you are settling in one that is giving you the most bang for your buck.