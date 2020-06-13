98 Apartments for rent in Springville, UT📍
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 12
Springville is a city in Utah County, just a few miles south of Provo. It is home to the Springville Museum of Art, a splendid place to learn more about visual fine arts. It’s a flourishing community that has seen a steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue growing in the future.
Anyone interested in moving to Springville should pay a visit first to check out the town and surrounding area. With 30,000 people, it has its share of shops, restaurants and entertainment to offer, but even for those who bore quickly, Provo and Salt Lake City are just a short drive away. Few people complain about the commute if you’re planning to work in either of these cities. There is a fairly big rental cost discrepancy across the various neighborhoods so you’ll want to make sure you are settling in one that is giving you the most bang for your buck.
Springville is a residential town for the most part. It has a small city center and a number of surrounding areas that each have their own benefits. Here are some of the popular neighborhoods in Springville.
City Center: This is a great place to look for cheap apartment rentals. Less than most of the city and most of Utah, you can find nice, affordable apartment buildings.
W 400 S/S 2000 W: This area is a bit more expensive but the homes and apartment units are mostly brand new and decked out with great amenities.
Canyon Road/Hobble Creek Canyon: Homes here have the 1970s look and feel.
Mill Fork/Springdell: This is also an expensive area with mostly one to two bedroom apartments and a lot of pretty, old homes.
Springville is a small place now, but the city has plans for a major expansion of commercial, office and other sectors in the coming years, and it’s location right along the I-15 corridor puts it in a good position for continued expansion. The city holds a number of annual festivals and events that draw in crowds from Utah and neighboring states.