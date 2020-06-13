98 Apartments for rent in Springville, UT

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
551 E. Walnut Glen
551 Walnut Glen Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
Beautiful twin home on a dead end street. Great East side location in Springville. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with laundry on the main floor. Enjoy a second floor personal balcony over looking mature landscaping and mountain views in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2542 W 500 S #7
2542 W 500 S, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1323 sqft
2542 W 500 S #7 Available 07/01/20 Brookline Condo Move In Ready - Located in Brookline HOA with clubhouse & pool, basic channels & internet provided, 1-car detached garage all kitchen appliances included, fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Duck Creek
1 Unit Available
248 S. 550 W. #C2
248 South Wood Springs Drive, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
Beautiful Hazelwood Condo on MAIN FLOOR. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master has large walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and travertine tile. Separate laundry room has extra storage. HOA is included in rent.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Brookwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1638 East 970 South
1638 East 970 South Street, Springville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4390 sqft
Elegant home in fantastic Springville neighborhood near Mapleton. Gorgeous wood floors, trim and blinds.

1 of 23

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
508 S 625 West St
508 S 625 W, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.villageon4th.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($134.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
655 S 800 W
655 South 800 West, Springville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2192 sqft
655 S 800 W Available 05/08/20 4 Bed Home in Springville - *Nice fenced yard* - Nice home in Springville 655 S 800 W Springville, UT 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2,192 Sq. Ft. $1,850 Rent - monthly $1,850 Deposit (O.A.C.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Poolstone
1 Unit Available
1078 E 900 S
1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze.
Results within 1 mile of Springville

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
875 East 400 North
875 East 400 North Street, Mapleton, UT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1583 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment In Highly Sought After Mapleton - Beautiful updated basement apartment with amazing views of Maple Mountain! Only one quiet tenant lives upstairs. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a good size office.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 N 900 E
629 North 900 East Street, Mapleton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3729 sqft
629 N 900 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home on a Cul-de-sac in Mapleton - You will love this beautiful home in Mapleton. The home has large vaulted ceilings through out the the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Springville

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
631 W 1975 N
631 West 1975 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2090 sqft
631 W 1975 N Available 08/18/20 Great Apartment Close To BYU And UVU - 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Just off the BYU Diagonal. Close to restaurants. Walmart. Within walking distance to BYU and a short distance from UVU.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
633 W 1975 N
633 West 1975 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2090 sqft
633 W 1975 N Available 08/21/20 Great Apartment Close To BYU And UVU - 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Just off the BYU Diagonal. Close to restaurants. Walmart. Within walking distance to BYU and a short distance from UVU.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
270 S 700 W
270 South 700 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2210 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
674 W Meadow Dr #102
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
674 W Meadow Dr #102 Available 07/17/20 The Meadows 2 Bed 2 Bath -Leasing NOW! - The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Joaquin
1 Unit Available
194 N 100 E
194 North 100 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
194 N 100 E Available 07/06/20 Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
468 100 West
468 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$450
6 Available 08/29/20 BYU Contracted Condo for Men. Both spots in the shared room still available! ALL utilities included in rent. Washer & dryer in unit. Close to BYU campus! Security Deposit is $450 ($50 Non-Refundable). Application: https://www.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1358 S 1550 E
1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
965 E 150 N
965 East 150 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout,

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Park
1 Unit Available
888 N 600 W #34
888 North 600 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
888 N 600 W #34 Available 07/17/20 Recent remodel! Stainless steel Amazing 2 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1472 sqft
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.
City GuideSpringville
Springville: often called “Art City” by people who live there and in the surrounding region.

Springville is a city in Utah County, just a few miles south of Provo. It is home to the Springville Museum of Art, a splendid place to learn more about visual fine arts. It’s a flourishing community that has seen a steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue growing in the future. 

Moving to Springville

Anyone interested in moving to Springville should pay a visit first to check out the town and surrounding area. With 30,000 people, it has its share of shops, restaurants and entertainment to offer, but even for those who bore quickly, Provo and Salt Lake City are just a short drive away. Few people complain about the commute if you’re planning to work in either of these cities. There is a fairly big rental cost discrepancy across the various neighborhoods so you’ll want to make sure you are settling in one that is giving you the most bang for your buck. 

Neighborhoods

Springville is a residential town for the most part. It has a small city center and a number of surrounding areas that each have their own benefits. Here are some of the popular neighborhoods in Springville.

City Center: This is a great place to look for cheap apartment rentals. Less than most of the city and most of Utah, you can find nice, affordable apartment buildings.

W 400 S/S 2000 W: This area is a bit more expensive but the homes and apartment units are mostly brand new and decked out with great amenities.

Canyon Road/Hobble Creek Canyon: Homes here have the 1970s look and feel.

Mill Fork/Springdell: This is also an expensive area with mostly one to two bedroom apartments and a lot of pretty, old homes.

Living in Springville

Springville is a small place now, but the city has plans for a major expansion of commercial, office and other sectors in the coming years, and it’s location right along the I-15 corridor puts it in a good position for continued expansion. The city holds a number of annual festivals and events that draw in crowds from Utah and neighboring states.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Springville?
The average rent price for Springville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Springville?
Some of the colleges located in the Springville area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Springville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springville from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

