Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM
143 Apartments for rent in Bluffdale, UT📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
670 Gallant Dr Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14713 Rising Star Way
14713 South Rising Star Way, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2378 sqft
14713 Rising Star Way - Rising Star Available 08/15/20 Luxury 4 bedroom Townhome In Bluffdale! - This luxury 4 bedroom townhome, You will enjoy a designer kitchen, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops , oversized master with large walk in closet,
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr
15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive, Bluffdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123 Newly finished basement Private parking 2-cars only, private access Large kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, new fridge w/ice maker, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
1087 W Emerald Pools Ln
1087 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2089 sqft
Great Space 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home. 9' ceilings on the main floor, spacious kitchen, nice bright open floor plan. Master suite with walk in closets. This home includes microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffdale
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4129 W Miner View Ln
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1989 sqft
4129 W Miner View Ln Available 07/06/20 Amazing Paytons Quarry Townhome in Herriman - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 83
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3800 sqft
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
3487 W Colony Cove Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2405 sqft
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14813 S Breccia Ct
14813 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14813 S Breccia Ct Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 STORY TOWNHOME! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065 $1650/ month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301
14487 S Ronan Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1872 sqft
13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Riverton South
1 Unit Available
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14910 S Treseder St
14910 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14910 S Treseder St in Draper. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4097 Cranberry Loop
4097 Cranberry Loop, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2757 sqft
For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood! Features include: -5 bedrooms -3 bathroom -2 large living rooms -Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops! -Large kitchen island! -Gorgeous
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
1 Unit Available
4013 Bounty Cove
4013 Bounty Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2320 sqft
This 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home is near the end of a cud-de-sac. Open floor plan with a cozy gas fireplace, Great master suite & master bath with walk- in closet. Finished basement nice yard with open space.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14291 S Side Hill Lane
14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed.
1 of 41
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bluffdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
Some of the colleges located in the Bluffdale area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bluffdale from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.
