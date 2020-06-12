/
brigham city
4 Apartments for rent in Brigham City, UT📍
153 S 300 W
153 South 300 West, Brigham City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1715 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Brigham City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Brigham City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
699 W 300 N
699 West 300 North, Brigham City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Family Home in Great Neighborhood - Property Id: 139619 Beautiful fully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath craftsman home located near park (with pickleball courts) and swimming pool.
132 N 300 E
132 North 300 East, Brigham City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
672 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Brigham City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Brigham City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Brigham City
235 E 660 South
235 E 660 S, Willard, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6 bedroom family home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 31970 Beautiful 6 bedroom 3 bath home with views of the mountain and Willard Bay. 2 car attached garage. Trailer parking available in common area. Large 11'x14' shed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brigham City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,580.
Some of the colleges located in the Brigham City area include Bridgerland Technical College, LDS Business College, Utah State University, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brigham City from include Salt Lake City, Layton, Ogden, Bountiful, and North Salt Lake.