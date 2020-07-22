/
/
summit county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Summit County, UT📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
8129 Courtyard Loop
8129 Courtyard Loop, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1680 sqft
Beautiful Park City Townhouse. This town home features 3 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 1 3/4 bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and alder cabinetry. Large master bathroom with a deep jetted tub.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
6841 North 2200 West #13M
6841 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Park City Condo - 5 Month Lease - All Utilities Included in Rent - Powderwood Complex - Enjoy the great views and quiet location of this darling Powderwood Condo, ideally situated within the community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
3076 W. Fawn Drive
3076 Fawn Dr, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2178 sqft
3076 W. Fawn Drive Available 08/01/20 Like New 3 Bedroom Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely 3 bedroom townhouse located in the Pinebrook Community of Park City wiith nearby public transportation and shopping.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2144 Apache Trail T-21
2144 Apache Trail, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2127 sqft
Furnished Townhome near Canyons Village - Well-kept and comfortably furnished townhome with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the Redpine Townhome complex just down the street from Canyons Village.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1353 Fiddich Glen
1353 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
3 bed 3 1/2 bath Town Home in Park City, just minutes to Salt Lake - Beautiful Park City is just minutes to Salt Lake. You are minutes to Main Street, shopping, schools and all the panache of Park City. Call for your personal tour.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1
2100 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
592 sqft
Like New Condo in the Canyons - Fully Furnished - This lovely one bedroom condo at the base of Canyons Village is conveniently located for skiing, hiking, and is 10 minutes from shopping and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424
2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further! This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.
1 of 62
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.
1 of 51
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2132 sqft
**New Price** - Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904
2305 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
$1,200
360 sqft
Prospector Studio - Super cute, recently renovated, studio in Prospector available NOW. Lease includes all utilities and furniture. This is in a great location near downtown Park City, with a bus stop located right outside the building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
8430 Pointe Road #G-12
8430 Pointe Road, Summit Park, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1232 sqft
8430 Pointe Road #G-12 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3 Bedroom Pinebrook Condo - Very Clean - 1 Year Lease - Very clean furnished 3 bedroom condo in Pinebrook.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Hollow Village
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village – a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
1 of 33
Last updated May 13 at 11:55 AM
1 Unit Available
6169 Park Lane South #20
6169 Park Ln S, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1249 sqft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished condo with high ceilings, new paint, gas fireplace, granite countertops, spacious outdoor patio, washer/dryer, storage closet, and covered parking for one car. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Summit County
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13322 N Highmark Ct
13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge.
Results within 5 miles of Summit County
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Summit County area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, Davis Technical College, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTSnyderville, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTCottonwood Heights, UTHolladay, UTAmerican Fork, UT