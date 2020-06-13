/
cedar city
30 Apartments for rent in Cedar City, UT📍
1295 North Cedar Boulevard
1295 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Pet friendly! Small dog up to 20 lbs. No cats please. Remodeled town home, 1578 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Gas fireplace, beautiful solid surface counters, one car garage. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply. Please visit cedarcityinfo.
4141 W 300 N
4141 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
4141 W 300 N Available 07/10/20 3 Bedrooms 2 bath Duplex, landscaped yard, in Lamplight! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard. Close to Iron Springs Elementary. Yard care and snow removal are tenant's responsibility.
1335 W 1575 S
1335 West 1575 South, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2028 sqft
1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application** This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and
1255 North 575 West
1255 North 575 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1117 sqft
1255 North 575 West Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.
342 S 200 W unit 1
342 South 200 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom Duplex with 2 bathrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile showers. Spacious rooms. No pets or smoking allowed at the property. $1200.00 per month. $1300.00 security deposit.
202 E 3025 N
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
2 Car Garage in Like New Cedar Bend - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home near the bowling alley on the north end of town. Private back patio with low maintenance upkeep and two car garage.
370 N Wood Circle
370 Wood Circle, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
370 N Wood Circle Available 06/16/20 2 bedroom, one bath twin home - Laundry room Backyard 2 bedroom, one bathroom Private storage in back of unit Rent: $725 Deposit: $1100 $55 Flat fee for water, trash and sewer Sorry, no pets No Pets
427 N 300 W #2
427 North 300 West, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Basement Apartment in Cedar City - Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Basement Apartment in Cedar City Centrally Located and Close to SUU and shopping.
1949 North 550 West
1949 N 550 W, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Newer carpet and LVT flooring Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility - 2 Full Bathrooms - 1 car garage - Laundry
506 E 1935 N 4
506 East 1935 North, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$625
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fiddler's Canyon. Single Level Apartment with parking lot or street parking. Beautifully landscaped with a gorgeous view of the mountains.
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8
477 East Fiddlers Canyon Drive, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$650
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. - 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd.
407 W 1100 N
407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2142 sqft
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for! This 4 Bedroom, 2
1698 W Clark Parkway
1698 W Clark Pkwy N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1478 sqft
1698 W Clark Parkway Available 07/08/20 - Newer, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with a garage. $1095 per month $1195 security deposit. No pets or smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance required.
396 W 1500 N
396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
396 W 1500 N Available 06/14/20 Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
457 W 1950 N Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.
404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.
412 Circle Way Drive
412 Circleway Dr, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
412 Circle Way Drive Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home Near SUU - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Smoking/Vape Pet Friendly with non refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of 10% Renters Insurance required. (RLNE5840605)
101 North 200 East
101 North 200 East, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
101 North 200 East Available 06/15/20 Newly updated 2 Bedroom Home Near Downtown - Rent $800 Deposit $800 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance Required No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838762)
78 S 4050 W
78 South 4050 West, Cedar City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
78 S 4050 W Available 08/01/20 6 Bedroom Mountain Shadows Home - Rent $2000 Deposit $2000 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831780)
1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2304 sqft
Coming soon! Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. No Showings until after 7/5/2020. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.
4067 West 300 North
4067 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1680 sqft
4067 West 300 North Available 06/16/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Iron Springs - Rent $1150 Deposit $1150 No Smoking/Vaping No Peters Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779369)
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.
32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cedar City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cedar City from include St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, and La Verkin.