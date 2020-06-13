Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:27 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Cedar City, UT

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1295 North Cedar Boulevard
1295 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Pet friendly! Small dog up to 20 lbs. No cats please. Remodeled town home, 1578 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Gas fireplace, beautiful solid surface counters, one car garage. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply. Please visit cedarcityinfo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4141 W 300 N
4141 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
4141 W 300 N Available 07/10/20 3 Bedrooms 2 bath Duplex, landscaped yard, in Lamplight! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard. Close to Iron Springs Elementary. Yard care and snow removal are tenant's responsibility.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1335 W 1575 S
1335 West 1575 South, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2028 sqft
1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application** This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1255 North 575 West
1255 North 575 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1117 sqft
1255 North 575 West Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
342 S 200 W unit 1
342 South 200 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom Duplex with 2 bathrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile showers. Spacious rooms. No pets or smoking allowed at the property. $1200.00 per month. $1300.00 security deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 E 3025 N
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
2 Car Garage in Like New Cedar Bend - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home near the bowling alley on the north end of town. Private back patio with low maintenance upkeep and two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 N Wood Circle
370 Wood Circle, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
370 N Wood Circle Available 06/16/20 2 bedroom, one bath twin home - Laundry room Backyard 2 bedroom, one bathroom Private storage in back of unit Rent: $725 Deposit: $1100 $55 Flat fee for water, trash and sewer Sorry, no pets No Pets

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 N 300 W #2
427 North 300 West, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$650
Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Basement Apartment in Cedar City - Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Basement Apartment in Cedar City Centrally Located and Close to SUU and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1949 North 550 West
1949 N 550 W, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Newer carpet and LVT flooring Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility - 2 Full Bathrooms - 1 car garage - Laundry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 E 1935 N 4
506 East 1935 North, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$625
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fiddler's Canyon. Single Level Apartment with parking lot or street parking. Beautifully landscaped with a gorgeous view of the mountains.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. 8
477 East Fiddlers Canyon Drive, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$650
477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd. - 477 Fiddlers Canyon Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
407 W 1100 N
407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2142 sqft
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for! This 4 Bedroom, 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1698 W Clark Parkway
1698 W Clark Pkwy N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1478 sqft
1698 W Clark Parkway Available 07/08/20 - Newer, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with a garage. $1095 per month $1195 security deposit. No pets or smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
396 W 1500 N
396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
396 W 1500 N Available 06/14/20 Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
457 W 1950 N Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Circle Way Drive
412 Circleway Dr, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
412 Circle Way Drive Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home Near SUU - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Smoking/Vape Pet Friendly with non refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of 10% Renters Insurance required. (RLNE5840605)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 North 200 East
101 North 200 East, Cedar City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
101 North 200 East Available 06/15/20 Newly updated 2 Bedroom Home Near Downtown - Rent $800 Deposit $800 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance Required No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838762)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 S 4050 W
78 South 4050 West, Cedar City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
78 S 4050 W Available 08/01/20 6 Bedroom Mountain Shadows Home - Rent $2000 Deposit $2000 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831780)

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2304 sqft
Coming soon! Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. No Showings until after 7/5/2020. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4067 West 300 North
4067 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1680 sqft
4067 West 300 North Available 06/16/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Iron Springs - Rent $1150 Deposit $1150 No Smoking/Vaping No Peters Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779369)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cedar City?
The average rent price for Cedar City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cedar City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cedar City from include St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, and La Verkin.

