utah county
219 Apartments for rent in Utah County, UT📍
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
37 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,139
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
28 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1305 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
25 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
26 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$895
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
21 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
1 Unit Available
Porter Ranch Townhomes
3931 E. Cardon Lane, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1525 sqft
Driving directions: From I-15 headed South from Lehi. Exit #278 Pioneer Crossing West -- Saratoga Springs & Eagle Mountain. Follow West 9.6 Miles to Redwood Road and turn Left. Follow South for 0.8 miles to Pony Express Parkway and turn Right.
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,109
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
2 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
2 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1 Unit Available
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1391 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1090 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
Orem North
88 West 300 South Street
88 W 300 S, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Spacious Kitchen - Wood Flooring - Big Storage Room - Great Neighborhood - Beautiful Lawn 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,600 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
698 East 500 South
698 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
Joaquin
494 100 North
494 East 100 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
907 sqft
Highlight Features: - Private Entrance - Great Neighborhood - Recently Renovated - Centrally Located - Near BYU - Beautiful Yard 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 907 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
256 North 680 East
256 North 680 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Technology Package that includes 1GB Internet & 150 Dish Channels INCLUDED!! Highlight Features: Row End Unit Beautiful Kitchen Hardwood Floors Spacious Layout Double Sink in Master Bathroom Great Storage Space Yard Care Included MUST SEE
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1295 West 1480 North Street
1295 West 1480 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1023 sqft
Highlight Features: - Nearby Access to I-15 - FREE Internet - Awesome Deck/Patio Off Master Bedroom - Walk In Closets - Community Playground - Great Amenities - Prime Location - Gas Heat & Central A/C - Unit Located on Top Floor - Washer & Dryer
1 Unit Available
105 West 400 South
105 West 400 South, Springville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
706 sqft
Highlight Features: - Spacious Kitchen & Living Room - Storage Space - Covered Parking - Bright & Open 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 706 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
8175 N O'Connell L
8175 N Oconnell Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$999
1376 sqft
CURRENT INCENTIVE: For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units. *Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Utah County area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Weber State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek have apartments for rent.
