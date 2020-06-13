201 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT📍
Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country.
American Fork is constantly expanding. This is good news for renters, because the market is growing and there are lots of options for people looking in a variety of price ranges and sizes.
Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods for a few American Fork areas:
City Center: A suburban feel with mostly medium and large homes. There are some apartments located in this neighborhood, as well.
Timpview: This neighborhood is mostly urban with a mixture of homes.
W State /W Main: The area is secluded, and surrounded by a picturesque view.
N 6800 W/ W 9200 N: A friendly neighborhood.
If you are a nature buff, which may be part of the reason you want to live in Utah, there are many activities and adventures to take part in while living in American Fork. There are a number of golf courses, recreational centers, fitness centers, dance contests, parades, and cooking contests -- and much more! Camping is also hugely popular in American Fork.
Fulfill your Manifest Destiny: Head to American Fork, and set up your life in the heart of Western American beauty!