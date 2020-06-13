Apartment List
/
UT
/
american fork
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:25 PM

201 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
64 East 100 South
64 East 100 South, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1286 sqft
Darling Townhouse for Rent! Available Immediately! - Well maintained, VERY nice townhouse for rent - available immediately!!! The entire townhouse was just painted a soft gray color. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 S. 920 E. #319
152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 S 850 E #301
541 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
541 S 850 E #301 Available 06/17/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment in American Fork - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
771 East 500 South
771 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
795 East 500 South
795 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
1061 N. 300 W.
1061 North 300 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2205 sqft
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
297 E 300 N
297 East 300 North, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Single Family House - Property Id: 278021 Beautiful house with the convenience of being close to everything . Recently remodeled with new paint, and central air. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
459 West 1040 North Street
459 W 1040 N, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
AWESOME lower level apartment in new American Fork neighborhood. High ceilings, large living room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, gorgeous cabinets and walk-in pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
413 East 570 South
413 E 570 S, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1956 sqft
Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
224 W 300 N
224 W 300 North St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment with all utilities included. Fully fenced yard and driveway parking make this basement rental feel like home.
Results within 1 mile of American Fork
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10863 North Sandstone Way
10863 N Sandstone Way, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Highland UT! - Move into this beautiful, Newer Townhome the first part of June! This beautiful townhouse has tons of upgrades! It is located in Highland close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Pleasant Grove - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
661 S 2220 W Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2075 S. 750 E.
2075 South 750 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2191 sqft
Lovely Home for Rent - We are renting this beautiful home in Lehi Utah. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a large backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830613)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9721 N. 6220 W. Basement
9721 North 6220 West, Highland, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Basement apartment in desired Highland area - Property Id: 46603 Beautiful property located steps from the country but only minutes from the city! New Carpet, floors, paint, granite countertops and appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra
City GuideAmerican Fork
"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)

Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country.

Renting in American Fork

American Fork is constantly expanding. This is good news for renters, because the market is growing and there are lots of options for people looking in a variety of price ranges and sizes.

American Fork Neighborhoods

Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods for a few American Fork areas:

City Center: A suburban feel with mostly medium and large homes. There are some apartments located in this neighborhood, as well.

Timpview: This neighborhood is mostly urban with a mixture of homes.

W State /W Main: The area is secluded, and surrounded by a picturesque view.

N 6800 W/ W 9200 N: A friendly neighborhood.

Life in American Fork

If you are a nature buff, which may be part of the reason you want to live in Utah, there are many activities and adventures to take part in while living in American Fork. There are a number of golf courses, recreational centers, fitness centers, dance contests, parades, and cooking contests -- and much more! Camping is also hugely popular in American Fork.

Fulfill your Manifest Destiny: Head to American Fork, and set up your life in the heart of Western American beauty!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in American Fork?
The average rent price for American Fork rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
What colleges and universities are located in or around American Fork?
Some of the colleges located in the American Fork area include Salt Lake Community College, Brigham Young University-Provo, LDS Business College, and University of Utah. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to American Fork?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to American Fork from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

Similar Pages

American Fork 1 BedroomsAmerican Fork 2 Bedrooms
American Fork Apartments with BalconyAmerican Fork Apartments with Gym
American Fork Dog Friendly Apartments