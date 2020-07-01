Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal playground

The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment. Our vintage interiors are a decorators dream. The Hillcrest has original charming yellow bathroom tiles with flowers. The vaulted ceilings have arches opening up the space giving our residents an open floor plan. Our 1 and 2 bedrooms have a den that can be used as an office space, sitting room or additional storage and more. Your unique apartment is waiting for you! Stop looking and start living at The Hillcrest today.