Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Hillcrest

189 E First Ave · (864) 477-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
The Avenues

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 014 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 011 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 054 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 042 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 004 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 006 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,415

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hillcrest.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
playground
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment. Our vintage interiors are a decorators dream. The Hillcrest has original charming yellow bathroom tiles with flowers. The vaulted ceilings have arches opening up the space giving our residents an open floor plan. Our 1 and 2 bedrooms have a den that can be used as an office space, sitting room or additional storage and more. Your unique apartment is waiting for you! Stop looking and start living at The Hillcrest today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Detached garage: $95/month, street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hillcrest have any available units?
The Hillcrest has 15 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hillcrest have?
Some of The Hillcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hillcrest currently offering any rent specials?
The Hillcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hillcrest pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hillcrest is pet friendly.
Does The Hillcrest offer parking?
Yes, The Hillcrest offers parking.
Does The Hillcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hillcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hillcrest have a pool?
No, The Hillcrest does not have a pool.
Does The Hillcrest have accessible units?
Yes, The Hillcrest has accessible units.
Does The Hillcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hillcrest has units with dishwashers.
