140 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Central City
East Central North
The Avenues
Jordan Meadows
Downtown Salt Lake City
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Jordan Meadows
18 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Capitol Hill
76 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,376
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
North Central Taylorsville
22 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Gateway District
37 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,085
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
23 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Jordan Meadows
13 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Salt Lake City
13 Units Available
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Butler West
17 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Poplar Grove
17 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$910
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Westminster
33 Units Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,159
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
Beacon Heights
56 Units Available
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,159
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
$
North Cottonwood Heights
27 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.

Median Rent in Salt Lake City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Salt Lake City is $878, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,089.
Studio
$709
1 Bed
$878
2 Beds
$1,089
3+ Beds
$1,569
City GuideSalt Lake City
Having trouble with Craigslist Salt Lake City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Salt is the new Spice of Life

Everyone likes a little variety in life, and in Salt Lake City, they like a LOT of variety. This famous city has a population of 180,000. The Winter Olympics were also hosted here in 2002, and the extensive infrastructure improvements have led to major economic growth and a 68 percent increase in general fun, meaning that moving here provides you with many more options than it once did.

My carbon footprint is smaller than yours.

The favorite in Salt Lake is the Sugar House area which, contrary to what its name implies, contains more than one house. Sugar House is almost entirely residential and offers up a ton of older, vintage-style homes starting around $1000 for a two-bedroom or slightly less for a converted duplex or fourplex. This mega-desirable area puts you a short walk or bike ride to bars, coffee shops, and Whole Foods. Room shares are an exceedingly popular choice and, as always, this option will knock your rent down considerably, to as low as $300 per month. And who knows, maybe you can bond with your new roomies over composting and the benefits of sustainable bamboo flooring. In the event that Sugar House is full, the 9th and 9th district is a comparable neighborhood.

I’m far too trendy to have a lawn.

Downtown SLC is growing spectacularly quickly – the residential population here grew by more than 80 percent in the last 10 years and is expected to double in the next 10. Salt Lake is generally a short city, meaning most real-estate offerings are single-family homes or two-three story apartment complexes and to be honest, seventy-story skyscraper living just isn’t the thing here. If that’s what you’re hankering for, however, downtown is the place to look. Multi-story (like seven as opposed to seventy) condominium towers are going up all over downtown and many of the units sold out before construction was even completed. If ever there was a boom, this is it. Living here puts you within walking distance to classy nightlife options, a consistent array of festivals, and it is seriously bursting at the seams with cool restaurants, bars, coffee shops and clubs. Spaces here vary tremendously, starting at $500 for small studios and efficiencies on the outer edges to $1500 for posh condos in elegant new high-rise buildings in the heart of downtown.

My other house is a ski-lodge.

The swankier version of vintage Sugar House is The Avenues. This neighborhood northeast of downtown is almost entirely protected by historical associations and if you’re in the market for a multi-million dollar Victorian (or just living near one), you should start here. It’s built on the upward sloping part of the valley, so homes here can potentially have beautiful views of the city. There are pockets of cheap housing nearby. On the whole, renting in The Avenues isn’t as popular as in other neighborhoods just because of the sheer value of some of the homes, but ‘For Rent’ signs can still be seen on plenty of streets, and there are still a handful of apartment complexes. Small one-bedrooms in a complex will start around $600, ranging up to $1000 for one that’s in a converted Victorian, and if you’re looking to have the whole place to yourself, a four-bedroom Victorian with a view can run into the $3000s per month.

I’m so hip, hip hasn’t caught up to ME.

If you find that you don’t fit into any of these areas, Rose Park may be an option. It’s a neighborhood on the west side that is up and coming. Property values are going up here as well as in other similar parts of the west side, and if affordability is more important than immediate proximity to nightlife and amenities, Rose Park could be up your alley – rents can get as low as $600 for a two-bedroom house. Nearby is the newly trendy Marmelade district.

Suburbs

The most popular suburb options are Bountiful, Riverton, Sandy, South Jordan and Herriman. Most of the construction in these areas is new, but prices are roughly the same as in Sugar House and The Avenues, just more Walmart-y and less Whole Foods-y. Get it?

Beep beep vroom

Salt Lake City’s transportation system got a major boost from the Olympic improvements of 2002 and now includes a bus system, light rail (called TRAX) and commuter rail line, all of which are continually being added to. About a third of the population uses public transportation every day, but cars are still everywhere, especially in the suburbs. SLC has also made recent inroads in promoting bicycling, adding bike lanes to most major roads and providing maps and information on trails for anyone wanting to go greenhouse emissions-free. With the plentiful outdoor activities available here year round, biking is an easy way to get outside of the city and into the natural wonders of Utah. Be sure not to miss the “Lake Stink” effect that happens a few times each year on The Great Salt Lake due to bacterial activity. It’s breathtaking. Literally.

I’m being serious, everyone is nice here.

This is where I provide you with major warnings about renting in Salt Lake, and how there are numerous scam artists around waiting to lure you into a crumbling tenement and take your money, but, honestly, this is Salt Lake. That just doesn’t really happen. Everyone recycles, has a dog, smiles at neighbors and is generally annoyingly nice. The meanest thing they might ask is for a deposit and first month’s rent, which I find to be totally acceptable, because they always say please and thank you and ask how your parents are doing. How are your parents, anyway?

If you’re at all nervous about moving to Salt Lake City, just remember that this place is so nice it makes Mr. Rodgers look like the neighborhood bully. Good luck on your search, we’re confident you’ll have no trouble finding the scenic apartment of your dreams. Send us a post card!

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
    • While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Salt Lake City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Salt Lake City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Salt Lake City Renter Survey

    Here’s how Salt Lake City ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A-
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Salt Lake City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Salt Lake City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average and average scores."

    Key findings in Salt Lake City include the following:

    • Salt Lake City renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Salt Lake City were commute time and public transit, which both received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Salt Lake City renters are weather and state and local taxes, which both received C+ grades.
    • Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+.
    • Salt Lake City earned similar scores to other cities in the Southwest, including Albuquerque, NM (C), Las Vegas (C) and Phoenix, AZ (B-).
    • Salt Lake City did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the access to nature, but sometimes the air quality can be bad." – Kenneth
    • "I love the culture here, but the cost of living has gone up and I feel like I can’t afford to live here anymore." – Chrystal F.
    • "Love the four seasons. Lots of things to do with kids, indoors and out. But pollution is surprisingly bad, especially in the winter." – Anon.
    • "I love the neighborhood parks, the local cafes and restaurants and the farmer’s markets. I dislike that I have to drive my car a lot because the public transportation isn’t better." – Ariana T-Z

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Salt Lake City?
    In Salt Lake City, the median rent is $709 for a studio, $878 for a 1-bedroom, $1,089 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,569 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Salt Lake City, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Salt Lake City?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Salt Lake City include Central City, East Central North, The Avenues, Jordan Meadows, and Downtown Salt Lake City.
    How pet-friendly is Salt Lake City?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Salt Lake City received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Salt Lake City?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Salt Lake City received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Salt Lake City?
    Salt Lake City renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Salt Lake City did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Salt Lake City?
    Salt Lake City renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Salt Lake City did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Salt Lake City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Salt Lake City area include LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Salt Lake Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Salt Lake City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salt Lake City from include West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, Orem, and Millcreek.

