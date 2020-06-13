140 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT📍
Everyone likes a little variety in life, and in Salt Lake City, they like a LOT of variety. This famous city has a population of 180,000. The Winter Olympics were also hosted here in 2002, and the extensive infrastructure improvements have led to major economic growth and a 68 percent increase in general fun, meaning that moving here provides you with many more options than it once did.
The favorite in Salt Lake is the Sugar House area which, contrary to what its name implies, contains more than one house. Sugar House is almost entirely residential and offers up a ton of older, vintage-style homes starting around $1000 for a two-bedroom or slightly less for a converted duplex or fourplex. This mega-desirable area puts you a short walk or bike ride to bars, coffee shops, and Whole Foods. Room shares are an exceedingly popular choice and, as always, this option will knock your rent down considerably, to as low as $300 per month. And who knows, maybe you can bond with your new roomies over composting and the benefits of sustainable bamboo flooring. In the event that Sugar House is full, the 9th and 9th district is a comparable neighborhood.
Downtown SLC is growing spectacularly quickly – the residential population here grew by more than 80 percent in the last 10 years and is expected to double in the next 10. Salt Lake is generally a short city, meaning most real-estate offerings are single-family homes or two-three story apartment complexes and to be honest, seventy-story skyscraper living just isn’t the thing here. If that’s what you’re hankering for, however, downtown is the place to look. Multi-story (like seven as opposed to seventy) condominium towers are going up all over downtown and many of the units sold out before construction was even completed. If ever there was a boom, this is it. Living here puts you within walking distance to classy nightlife options, a consistent array of festivals, and it is seriously bursting at the seams with cool restaurants, bars, coffee shops and clubs. Spaces here vary tremendously, starting at $500 for small studios and efficiencies on the outer edges to $1500 for posh condos in elegant new high-rise buildings in the heart of downtown.
The swankier version of vintage Sugar House is The Avenues. This neighborhood northeast of downtown is almost entirely protected by historical associations and if you’re in the market for a multi-million dollar Victorian (or just living near one), you should start here. It’s built on the upward sloping part of the valley, so homes here can potentially have beautiful views of the city. There are pockets of cheap housing nearby. On the whole, renting in The Avenues isn’t as popular as in other neighborhoods just because of the sheer value of some of the homes, but ‘For Rent’ signs can still be seen on plenty of streets, and there are still a handful of apartment complexes. Small one-bedrooms in a complex will start around $600, ranging up to $1000 for one that’s in a converted Victorian, and if you’re looking to have the whole place to yourself, a four-bedroom Victorian with a view can run into the $3000s per month.
If you find that you don’t fit into any of these areas, Rose Park may be an option. It’s a neighborhood on the west side that is up and coming. Property values are going up here as well as in other similar parts of the west side, and if affordability is more important than immediate proximity to nightlife and amenities, Rose Park could be up your alley – rents can get as low as $600 for a two-bedroom house. Nearby is the newly trendy Marmelade district.
The most popular suburb options are Bountiful, Riverton, Sandy, South Jordan and Herriman. Most of the construction in these areas is new, but prices are roughly the same as in Sugar House and The Avenues, just more Walmart-y and less Whole Foods-y. Get it?
Salt Lake City’s transportation system got a major boost from the Olympic improvements of 2002 and now includes a bus system, light rail (called TRAX) and commuter rail line, all of which are continually being added to. About a third of the population uses public transportation every day, but cars are still everywhere, especially in the suburbs. SLC has also made recent inroads in promoting bicycling, adding bike lanes to most major roads and providing maps and information on trails for anyone wanting to go greenhouse emissions-free. With the plentiful outdoor activities available here year round, biking is an easy way to get outside of the city and into the natural wonders of Utah. Be sure not to miss the “Lake Stink” effect that happens a few times each year on The Great Salt Lake due to bacterial activity. It’s breathtaking. Literally.
This is where I provide you with major warnings about renting in Salt Lake, and how there are numerous scam artists around waiting to lure you into a crumbling tenement and take your money, but, honestly, this is Salt Lake. That just doesn’t really happen. Everyone recycles, has a dog, smiles at neighbors and is generally annoyingly nice. The meanest thing they might ask is for a deposit and first month’s rent, which I find to be totally acceptable, because they always say please and thank you and ask how your parents are doing. How are your parents, anyway?
If you’re at all nervous about moving to Salt Lake City, just remember that this place is so nice it makes Mr. Rodgers look like the neighborhood bully. Good luck on your search, we’re confident you’ll have no trouble finding the scenic apartment of your dreams. Send us a post card!
June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month
Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
- While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Salt Lake City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Salt Lake City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...
Here’s how Salt Lake City ranks on:
Apartment List has released Salt Lake City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Salt Lake City renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average and average scores."
Key findings in Salt Lake City include the following:
- Salt Lake City renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Salt Lake City were commute time and public transit, which both received A grades.
- The areas of concern to Salt Lake City renters are weather and state and local taxes, which both received C+ grades.
- Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+.
- Salt Lake City earned similar scores to other cities in the Southwest, including Albuquerque, NM (C), Las Vegas (C) and Phoenix, AZ (B-).
- Salt Lake City did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love the access to nature, but sometimes the air quality can be bad." – Kenneth
- "I love the culture here, but the cost of living has gone up and I feel like I can’t afford to live here anymore." – Chrystal F.
- "Love the four seasons. Lots of things to do with kids, indoors and out. But pollution is surprisingly bad, especially in the winter." – Anon.
- "I love the neighborhood parks, the local cafes and restaurants and the farmer’s markets. I dislike that I have to drive my car a lot because the public transportation isn’t better." – Ariana T-Z
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.