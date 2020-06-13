140 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

I’m being serious, everyone is nice here.

This is where I provide you with major warnings about renting in Salt Lake, and how there are numerous scam artists around waiting to lure you into a crumbling tenement and take your money, but, honestly, this is Salt Lake. That just doesn’t really happen. Everyone recycles, has a dog, smiles at neighbors and is generally annoyingly nice. The meanest thing they might ask is for a deposit and first month’s rent, which I find to be totally acceptable, because they always say please and thank you and ask how your parents are doing. How are your parents, anyway?

If you’re at all nervous about moving to Salt Lake City, just remember that this place is so nice it makes Mr. Rodgers look like the neighborhood bully. Good luck on your search, we’re confident you’ll have no trouble finding the scenic apartment of your dreams. Send us a post card!