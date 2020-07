Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub internet access playground

If youre in the market for an affordable garden apartment in Sandy, Utah, we cant wait to welcome you home to Alpine Meadows. Set against the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain backdrop, our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes offer the luxury youre looking for at a price you can afford. So whether youre a single professional, a growing family, or anyone in between, we have the amenities you need to live the life of your dreams.



Located in desirable Sandy, UT, our garden-style apartments at Alpine Meadows put you right where you want to be. Shop to your hearts content at the Shops at South Town, catch a Real Salt Lake soccer game at Rio Tinto Stadium, or hit the slopes at Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort.