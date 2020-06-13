/
/
santa clara
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:53 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, UT📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2482 Bella Vista Drive
2482 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1700 sqft
2482 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom in Santa Clara at Tuscany at Cliffrose - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Beautiful Newer home with all the upgrades.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2553 Bella Vista Drive
2553 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1700 sqft
2553 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Newer Town Home in Santa CLara - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Newer Built Beautiful Town Home in Santa Clara. Two Level. Lots of Upgrades. Walk in Closest in Master Bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara Heights
1 Unit Available
1807 Desert Dawn
1807 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
6 Month Furnished Home in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 6 Month Lease, Furnished Home.This beautiful home in Santa Clara sits on a corner lot. Has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, whole house fan to cool down in minutes, & central vac.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3611 Red Butte Drive
3611 Red Butte Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Beautiful Home in Santa Clara - For Rent. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Santa Clara. Fenced back yard. $1,400 per month.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3842 Tuscany Drive #9
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1734 sqft
Santa Clara Townhouse End Unit!!! - $500 OFF MAY RENT WITH A QUALIFIED AND APPROVED APPLICATION, when moved in by or before April 10th. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, town home in Santa Clara! End Unit. Granite countertops and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2010 West 1860 North
2010 West 1860 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1500 sqft
Home in Ironwood - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Great Home! Community Pool and Hot Tub. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1751 West 1020 North #72
1751 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom Colorivew Town home - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Tile. Close to Pool. Two Level. End Unit. Shopping and Entertainment. Community Pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 S 675 E
529 South 675 East, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
978 N 1725 W #44
978 North 1725 West, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
978 N 1725 W #44 Available 07/01/20 This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! Great Location - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent! We are featuring a 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 South 330 East Circle
830 South 330 East, Ivins, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
2300 sqft
830 South 330 East Circle Available 07/10/20 Five Bedroom Ivins Home - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sunny, spacious, in cul-de-sac. Large rooms, nice kitchen, spacious backyard with fantastic garden area. Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2160 W 1710 N
2160 West 1710 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2129 sqft
Pet friendly - spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Seven Hills - Small pets are welcome at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Seven Hills. Spacious with 2129 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1735 W 540 N #305
1735 West 540 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$998
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Townhome - Clean 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath town home in a great location. Located close to schools, restaurants, and shopping right off Dixie Dr. Large Bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, private backyard. Access to community pool included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1973 W 1940 N
1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1578 sqft
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home Located in the Ironwood community in St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 South Padre Canyon
120 S Padre Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1700 sqft
One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
225 N. Country Lane #44 Available 06/15/20 Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1045 North 1725 West #152
1045 North 1725 West, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1050 sqft
1045 North 1725 West #152 Available 07/07/20 Color View Town Home - 2 Bedroom 1. Bath, Covered Parking Community Pool. Two Level. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1713 West 950 North
1713 West 950 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Color View Town Home - Community Pool. Two Level. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5814496)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1082 N 1550 W #3
1082 North 1550 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1524 sqft
1082 N 1550 W #3 Available 06/24/20 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great location of St. George. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and food more private yard and a two-car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1788 West 1230 North
1788 West 1230 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1788 West 1230 North in St. George. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1709 West 1020 North
1709 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$970
1054 sqft
1709 West 1020 North Available 06/22/20 Colorview Town Home - 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Covered Parking. Two Level Town Home. Community Pool. No Pets. 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3368053)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Santa Clara rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Clara from include St. George, Hurricane, Ivins, La Verkin, and Mesquite.