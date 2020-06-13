Apartment List
UT
/
pleasant grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

173 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT

Sam White's Lane
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Pleasant Grove - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mud Hole
1 Unit Available
698 W 550 N
698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
2100 sqft
698 W 550 N Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - Highlight Features: - Big Yard (Fully Fenced) - Awesome Deck/Patio Space - Centrally Located - Great Neighborhood - Lots of Storage Space - Spacious Bedrooms 5 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom -

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
594 S 1050 W Unit A
594 S 1050 W, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
594 S 1050 W Unit A Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Townhouse In Pleasant Grove! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
661 S 2220 W Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
986 W 270 S #302 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
344 S 740 W #302
344 Via Serena, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1325 sqft
344 S 740 W #302 - Beautiful new build condo awaiting your move in! When you walk through the front door first thing, you will notice is the flooring through the living room, kitchen, and hallway! The kitchen and living room are an open layout with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50
169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161 Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1300 Sq Ft Built in 2004 This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! This is a

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
String Town
1 Unit Available
464 East 420 South
464 East 420 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2088 sqft
Large Pleasant Grove home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living room opens into dining room area with a roomy kitchen and leading to a big TV Room. Laundry & half bath complete this level.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
372 South 930 West
372 Via Bella Vista, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$450
1180 sqft
I have a room available for a female. LDS standards apply. Rent is $450+utilities. Share the bathroom with one other girl. Place is clean and super chill and fun!
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 S. 920 E. #319
152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 S 850 E #301
541 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
541 S 850 E #301 Available 06/17/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment in American Fork - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 North 200 East Street
469 North 200 East, Lindon, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1027 sqft
Open floor plan upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 bath and then there are 2 finished bedrooms downstairs. The rest of the basement is not finished. Has nice, large backyard.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bonneville
18 Units Available
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 03:00pm
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Median Rent in Pleasant Grove

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pleasant Grove is $797, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $936.
Studio
$692
1 Bed
$797
2 Beds
$936
3+ Beds
$1,363
City GuidePleasant Grove
"The costume ballet is a gorgeous thing to view. There is no dance, but rather you will see a movement from block to block of every hue displayed in early April most gracefully by my own and every other costumed tree. (My city is famous for its beautiful trees; hence the name Pleasant Grove.)" (-Andrea Dietrich, "The Costume Ballet of Pleasant Grove")

Aptly nicknamed Utahs "City of Trees," Pleasant Grove’s allure lies in its tree-lined streets. With the majestic Mt. Timpanogos and Utah Lake in the background, nature has showered much of its bounty upon this city. If you are fascinated by scenic landscapes and nature, Pleasant Grove has much in store for you!

Apartment Hunting Dos and Don'ts

With an average vacancy rate of 5.47 percent, Pleasant Grove doesn't make apartment hunting an uphill battle. However, don't get too lazy about it. Vacancy rates like these don't mean it's a walk in the park either (though you can take a stroll through the shady streets between open houses if it gets too stressful).

Do calculate the cost

Homes for rent here typically cost a decent chunk of change depending on the home type, neighborhood, and inclusions.

Do prepare the necessary documents

You'll need to prepare the usual paperwork to get your rental application rolling. Gather stuff like your credit history, proof of income, references from your previous landlord, and employment verification.

Dont make a decision too quickly

It's no fun to sign a contract only to find a better deal two seconds later. Test-drive different areas first, and consider your commute. Visit the place you're considering during the night, just to make sure the neighborhood doesn't get too wild or make you feel uncomfortable. Look at a number of rental properties before deciding.

Pleasant Grove Neighborhoods

Each neighborhood in Pleasant Grove has unique quirks and charms. Below are the diverse characteristics of the different communities, with dollar sign ratings to give you a sense of the relative cost of living in these areas.

N 4000 W/N 900 W: If large homes with manicured lawns impress you, prepare to be blown away when driving through this neighborhood. Because this is one of the posh communities in Pleasant Grove, real estate in this neighborhood features homes with 4 or 5 bedrooms or more. Of course, it follows that you’ll have to open your wallet a bit wider to pay the rent here.

W 1620 N/N 1300 W: Residents of this neighborhood buck the trends when it comes to their gas guzzlers. Households here have, on the average, 5 or more cars per garage. If you nurse the same love of automobiles, youll find many people who share the same passion here.

S Luck Dr/Nathaniel Dr: This is a neighborhood where diversity is embraced with welcoming arms. No wonder youll get a wide-range of housing options. From high-rise apartments and large, detached homes to row houses and even mobile homes, you'll see a wide range of housing options. Rental rates are not bad either.

City Center: Rated among the top college-friendly neighborhoods in Utah, this area is home to lots of college students. The area can get a bit frenzied during the university season. Can you say kegger? However, if too many coeds frazzle you, never fear. l Vacations provide a bit of relief.

N 1300 W/W 1100 N: With most of its residents spending less than 15 minutes to get to work, this neighborhood is one of the most walkable areas in Pleasant Grove. If you want to tell that long commute where to go, live here.

W State Rd/S Main St: With a populace that is mostly transient, this neighborhood is a good choice for people who are always on the move. Walkable, with a good mix of homeowners, renters, families, professionals, and students, this area is great if diversity does it for you.

Living the Pleasant Grove Lifestyle

Carnivals, fairs, parades, and rodeos currently make up much of the excitement in Pleasant Grove. In fact, one of the highlights of the year is Strawberry Days, a unique summer festival and long-running tradition for area residents. If you love getting involved with community events, Pleasant Grove is calling you. Don't screen this one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pleasant Grove?
In Pleasant Grove, the median rent is $692 for a studio, $797 for a 1-bedroom, $936 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,363 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pleasant Grove, check out our monthly Pleasant Grove Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Pleasant Grove?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Pleasant Grove include Sam White's Lane.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pleasant Grove?
Some of the colleges located in the Pleasant Grove area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pleasant Grove?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pleasant Grove from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

