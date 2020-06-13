173 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT📍
Aptly nicknamed Utahs "City of Trees," Pleasant Grove’s allure lies in its tree-lined streets. With the majestic Mt. Timpanogos and Utah Lake in the background, nature has showered much of its bounty upon this city. If you are fascinated by scenic landscapes and nature, Pleasant Grove has much in store for you!
With an average vacancy rate of 5.47 percent, Pleasant Grove doesn't make apartment hunting an uphill battle. However, don't get too lazy about it. Vacancy rates like these don't mean it's a walk in the park either (though you can take a stroll through the shady streets between open houses if it gets too stressful).
Do calculate the cost
Homes for rent here typically cost a decent chunk of change depending on the home type, neighborhood, and inclusions.
Do prepare the necessary documents
You'll need to prepare the usual paperwork to get your rental application rolling. Gather stuff like your credit history, proof of income, references from your previous landlord, and employment verification.
Dont make a decision too quickly
It's no fun to sign a contract only to find a better deal two seconds later. Test-drive different areas first, and consider your commute. Visit the place you're considering during the night, just to make sure the neighborhood doesn't get too wild or make you feel uncomfortable. Look at a number of rental properties before deciding.
Each neighborhood in Pleasant Grove has unique quirks and charms. Below are the diverse characteristics of the different communities, with dollar sign ratings to give you a sense of the relative cost of living in these areas.
N 4000 W/N 900 W: If large homes with manicured lawns impress you, prepare to be blown away when driving through this neighborhood. Because this is one of the posh communities in Pleasant Grove, real estate in this neighborhood features homes with 4 or 5 bedrooms or more. Of course, it follows that you’ll have to open your wallet a bit wider to pay the rent here.
W 1620 N/N 1300 W: Residents of this neighborhood buck the trends when it comes to their gas guzzlers. Households here have, on the average, 5 or more cars per garage. If you nurse the same love of automobiles, youll find many people who share the same passion here.
S Luck Dr/Nathaniel Dr: This is a neighborhood where diversity is embraced with welcoming arms. No wonder youll get a wide-range of housing options. From high-rise apartments and large, detached homes to row houses and even mobile homes, you'll see a wide range of housing options. Rental rates are not bad either.
City Center: Rated among the top college-friendly neighborhoods in Utah, this area is home to lots of college students. The area can get a bit frenzied during the university season. Can you say kegger? However, if too many coeds frazzle you, never fear. l Vacations provide a bit of relief.
N 1300 W/W 1100 N: With most of its residents spending less than 15 minutes to get to work, this neighborhood is one of the most walkable areas in Pleasant Grove. If you want to tell that long commute where to go, live here.
W State Rd/S Main St: With a populace that is mostly transient, this neighborhood is a good choice for people who are always on the move. Walkable, with a good mix of homeowners, renters, families, professionals, and students, this area is great if diversity does it for you.
Carnivals, fairs, parades, and rodeos currently make up much of the excitement in Pleasant Grove. In fact, one of the highlights of the year is Strawberry Days, a unique summer festival and long-running tradition for area residents. If you love getting involved with community events, Pleasant Grove is calling you. Don't screen this one.