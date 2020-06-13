142 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT

Moving to Washington

The rocky terrain surrounding Washington serves as a stark reminder of the difficulties that the original settlers went through. Fortunately, you can now look for a nice house to rent in Washington instead of living in a hillside dugout or wagon box. Seriously... that's what they had to do. Thank your lucky stars. Don't get the impression, though, that moving here is going to be as easy as pie. There are still things that you should be prepared for if you hope to find a place that you can live in happily for years to come.

When to start looking

Honestly, you could probably start looking a week in advance and find a place, but in the end, people wouldn't call you smart. Seriously, who would do that? Renters make up about one out of every five residents in the city, and there are a ton of different places you could live. Of course, if you start looking at least a month in advance, you can visit different neighborhoods and check out different housing options. If you're looking for a month to month lease, you're going to want enough time to find one you like; and this goes for any housing choice that you finally settle on.

When to make the move

If you were wanting to move to Orlando, you'd avoid doing so during the summer due to the huge amount of tourists. If you wanted to move to Canada, you'd probably do it during the summer to avoid the cold weather. Come on people, this is only common sense. In Washington, though, you won't have either of these problems. You will, however, want to avoid moving in during the summer if at all possible. The average high temperature in July is 102 degrees. That's average. That means that it's hotter than that half of the time. No thanks.

What to bring along

Whether you're looking for 3 bedroom houses for rent or a nice little efficiency apartment, you're going to need to come prepared. While there are currently plenty of places to go around, the previously mentioned population explosion means that landlords can be pickier than they were in the '90s. So come locked and loaded. That's a metaphor for bringing proof of income and a credit check. Literally coming locked and loaded is probably not such a good idea. Also, keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of these homes were built after 1990, so if you're bringing a pet along, plan on paying an additional fee.