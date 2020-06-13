Apartment List
/
UT
/
washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

142 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT

📍

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Parkway #11
1150 Red Hills Parkway, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$775
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Canyon Breeze 55+ - Beautifully remodeled 55+ home with views! New front deck with Trex decking & white picket railing, skirting. Conveniently located close to I-15, restaurants, shopping, golf course, & more. Indoor pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2528 South 350 West
2528 South 350 West, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1500 sqft
2528 South 350 West Available 07/10/20 Home in Washington Fields - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. 12 Month Lease. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1317 sqft
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 East Arroweed Way
272 Arrowweed Way, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1462 sqft
272 East Arroweed Way Available 06/30/20 Affordable Three Bedroom Home- Dogs allowed - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Enclosed Yard. Corner Lot, Dogs Negotiable with extra Deposit. Open Floor Plan. Upgraded Flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/15/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1815 N Overland Trails
1815 Overland Trails Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1653 sqft
1815 N Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 Home available in Coral Canyon! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,653 square feet and located in Coral Canyon! Coral Canyon amenities include pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a community

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4002 S Steeplechase Road
4002 S Steeplechase Rd, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2654 sqft
4002 S Steeplechase Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Steeplechase - Beautiful 5 bedroom Washington Fields home in Steeplechase subdivision. Located in the new Crimson Cliffs school boundaries. Finest finishes throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
1011 North Sun Down Drive
1011 N Sundown Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Beautiful home in Ventena - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Community Pool. Newer Flooring and Paint. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
257 West Green Jade Drive
257 W Green Jade Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1750 sqft
Beautiful New Home in Brio! - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious Three Bedroom home in Brio. Gourmet Kitchen. Floor Outlet, Nickel Fixtures, Upgraded Carpets, Cabinets, Paint.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 W. Harvest lane
134 Harvest Ln, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Washington Fields home - Super clean 3 bed plus den, 2 ba, double garage. Fully landscaped. Yard maintenance included. Split master plan. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2001885)

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This new 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
214 Cactus Lane #4
214 Cactus Ln, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Cactus Lane - A 2 bed 2 bath home in the Pine View High School District. NO Pets NO Smoking All applicants over 18 years old must fill out their own application. Applications can be found at utah1st.com/vacancies No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849177)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 East Telegraph St. #123
448 Telegraph Street, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$745
400 sqft
Furnished One Bedroom in 55 + Older Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Furnished Home in Cherokee Springs. 55 + Older Community Large Living Room and Kitchen Washer/Dryer in Unit. One Level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1255 Overland Trails
1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2500 sqft
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2692 E Clear Point Drive
2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
938 N Sandy Talus Dr.
938 N Sandy Talus Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1760 sqft
Brand new in Arroya - This unit has everything and it is all new. Nice large great room, split master bedroom, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring, 3 car garage, professional landscaping. Excellent location. Less than 5 minutes to the freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
304 Prickly Pear Dr.
304 Prickly Pear Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Nicely Remodeled Home on Prickley Pear Drive - Very nice, clean newly remodeled home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
355 W 200 S Unit 123
355 West 200 South, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1759 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2018 4 bed 2.5 bath Town Home in St. George. Roomy home with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops nice cabinets, Tile floors, walk in shower and separate tub unit in master bath, ceiling fans, great location near shopping.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.
City GuideWashington
The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.

Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town."

Moving to Washington

The rocky terrain surrounding Washington serves as a stark reminder of the difficulties that the original settlers went through. Fortunately, you can now look for a nice house to rent in Washington instead of living in a hillside dugout or wagon box. Seriously... that's what they had to do. Thank your lucky stars. Don't get the impression, though, that moving here is going to be as easy as pie. There are still things that you should be prepared for if you hope to find a place that you can live in happily for years to come.

When to start looking

Honestly, you could probably start looking a week in advance and find a place, but in the end, people wouldn't call you smart. Seriously, who would do that? Renters make up about one out of every five residents in the city, and there are a ton of different places you could live. Of course, if you start looking at least a month in advance, you can visit different neighborhoods and check out different housing options. If you're looking for a month to month lease, you're going to want enough time to find one you like; and this goes for any housing choice that you finally settle on.

When to make the move

If you were wanting to move to Orlando, you'd avoid doing so during the summer due to the huge amount of tourists. If you wanted to move to Canada, you'd probably do it during the summer to avoid the cold weather. Come on people, this is only common sense. In Washington, though, you won't have either of these problems. You will, however, want to avoid moving in during the summer if at all possible. The average high temperature in July is 102 degrees. That's average. That means that it's hotter than that half of the time. No thanks.

What to bring along

Whether you're looking for 3 bedroom houses for rent or a nice little efficiency apartment, you're going to need to come prepared. While there are currently plenty of places to go around, the previously mentioned population explosion means that landlords can be pickier than they were in the '90s. So come locked and loaded. That's a metaphor for bringing proof of income and a credit check. Literally coming locked and loaded is probably not such a good idea. Also, keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of these homes were built after 1990, so if you're bringing a pet along, plan on paying an additional fee.

Washington Neighborhoods

When searching for a studio apartment or nice big house to rent in Washington, you're likely to notice just how big the place is; its population density is still under 600 per square mile. You're probably asking yourself why right about now. It's because large portions of the city simply have nothing in them. The neighborhoods that do, however, each has its own appeal.

North: The northernmost inhabited area of Washington has a nice little jumble of residential areas. All of these areas are within a stone's throw of Interstate 15 and Green Spring Park. It's also adjacent to the huge Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, so enjoy that, too.

Coral Canyon: The area around Coral Canyon Golf Course doesn't have much in the way of stores, but the relaxing, natural atmosphere is likely what will bring you here. Coral Springs Resort is right there too, and as we all know, anything with the word "resort" in its name has to be amazing.

City Center: If you get a place right below Interstate 15, you've basically got it made. With a Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, and numerous other stores and restaurants, there's not much you'll ever be wanting for.

South: The southern area of Washington is another basically residential area, but it's also the location of Pine View Park. Sure, it's a little drive to what we'd call "civilization," but you can't beat the quiet.

Living in Washington

Most of the neighborhoods might not be within walking distance of stores and entertainment, but when the heat can soar over 100 degrees, who really walks anyway? Fortunately, there are an abundance of things to do in Washington, and they're all just a short drive away.

Learn Your New History

Those who don't learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. Okay, you won't likely repeat the experience of the first Washington settlers, but you can still enjoy the Washington City Museum.

Community Celebrations

Get to know your neighbors! You're bound to find some normal ones, and Washington makes this easy. Whether it's the Veterans Day Celebration or the nearly two-week-long Cotton Days celebration, you can meet everyone.

Have a Night Out

There's not much along the line of night clubs in the city, but there are numerous restaurants to get a bite to eat before heading over to St. George for a movie. Make sure to check out the Heart of Dixie events at nearby Gunlock Lake State Park too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Washington?
The average rent price for Washington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
What cities do people live in to commute to Washington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Washington from include St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, and La Verkin.

Similar Pages

Washington 3 BedroomsWashington Apartments with Gym
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Dog Friendly Apartments
Washington Pet Friendly Places