Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room trash valet yoga cats allowed garage parking cc payments e-payments game room hot tub online portal

Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Welcome Home to Novi at Jordan Valley Station! Explore the luxury Utah apartments at Novi at Jordan Valley Station and discover an array of community amenities that will help you entertain, socialize, relax and play. Start every morning with an invigorating workout at the fully-equipped fitness center that features a yoga studio and boxing center before heading over to the cyber cafe to check your email. When you have time to unwind, take advantage of the refreshing resort-inspired pool or the two year-round spas for the ultimate treat to bookend your week. If you have any special events to host, you'll have access to plenty of entertainment space, including two clubhouses with resident lounges, as well as a gorgeous courtyard with barbecue grills, a fire pit and seating areas. This pet-friendly community also comes with a dog park that your four-legged pals will adore