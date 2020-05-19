All apartments in Arlington
814 N EDGEWOOD STREET
814 N EDGEWOOD STREET

814 North Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 North Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath unit walk to Clarendon Metro. Freshly painted. New carpet. 1 parking space in rear. Utilities included. Coin laundry on same level as unit. Two separate entrances. Owner uses own lease. Application and instructions in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

