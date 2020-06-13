616 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA📍
Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here!
If you're looking for a house to rent in Lake Barcroft, be prepared to shell out a pretty penny. Living here isn't cheap, but people love the area and appreciate the super high quality of life here. It's beautiful and safe and just a short drive or public transit commute to D.C., so it makes sense that people are willing to pay high prices to live around Lake Barcroft.
If you're trying to find an apartment, the best thing you can do is to determine exactly what you're looking for before you start your search. The better idea you have of your needs and desires, the easier it will be to find the home of your dreams. Do you want an apartment in a big complex or a private house with a little more outdoor space? Are you planning on bringing pets? Do you have any preference about neighborhoods? Do you want to be within walking distance to public transit or a highway on-ramp? All of these factors will help you make a decision about where to move to and will reduce the time you spend on your search. It's usually easier to find apartments in the spring and summer months, so these are a good time to start looking.
Once you have figured out what type of apartment you want, you can start making appointments to view available places. Ask your realtor about all bills paid apartments or other options that could save you lots of money. Try to look at apartments all over the town -- it will help you get a feel for what is available and what the going rates are. When you meet with a prospective landlord, show up on time and have a friendly attitude --you want to make a good impression after all! Be sure to bring all your rental documents with you, this includes a copy of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, credit report, letter of employment, references, etc. Having these ready to go will help you get the rental application process rolling right away.
Lake Barcroft is a small town, but you do have a few different options when it comes to moving here, such as living right on the lake or further inland. Here's a little info about the different neighborhoods.
North Lake Barcroft: Living up here means being right by the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Arlington Boulevard, both commercial stretches of roadway. The Seven Corner Shopping Center is right here as is the Best Fortune Restaurant, which has some of the best dim sum in the area! It's a little cheaper than the houses closer to the lake, but it makes for an easy commute into D.C.
Lakeside: Living around the lake is going to mean the most expensive property in the area, but also some of the oldest and most stately properties. You'll find almost all single-family homes with beautiful lake views tucked into the old forests. It's purely residential and you'll enjoy a lot of quiet and privacy here.
South Lake Barcroft: South of the lake again becomes more commercial with a number of small businesses and restaurants on both 613 and 244, or the Columbia Pike.
Life here is pretty glitzy. Not only do you have a 135-acre lake to swim and fish in, you also have a warm and welcoming community where most of the neighbors know each other's names and love living near the beautiful sandy beaches on the lake's shoreline.
You'll find all kinds of music and art shows, holiday parades and boating events on the lake. There's Sand Day in May, where locals gather for games and good. Music on The Lake is a live concert of classical or contemporary music at various lakehouses. And these are just some of the events that take place year round in Lake Barcroft! Why not come find out for yourself why so many people love living in this beautiful city?