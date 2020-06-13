Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM

616 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights. The Master suite has large walk-in closet .

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3441 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
3441 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2724 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR/2.5BA UPDATED COLONIAL NESTLED IN PEACEFUL SETTING. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, CABINETS & FLOORING WHICH OPENS TO FLAG STONE PATIO. DINING RM OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ FIREPLACE, LARGE WINDOWS LETS IN LOT OF LIGHT.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3409 MANSFIELD RD
3409 Mansfield Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely well maintained 4BR/2.5 BA home in beautiful Lake Barcroft. Large remodeled kitchen addition , sun filled family room and separate den and office. Open living area and family room. Large yard with a backyard patio.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3245 RIO DRIVE
3245 Rio Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo Home in Falls Church. Great location. Close to Seven Corners, and almost in between Downtown Falls Church and Old Town. Spacious floor plan, new carpets throughout, spacious and fresh.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Seven Corners
10 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1384 sqft
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1364 sqft
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.
City GuideLake Barcroft
This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!

Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here!

Moving to Lake Barcroft

If you're looking for a house to rent in Lake Barcroft, be prepared to shell out a pretty penny. Living here isn't cheap, but people love the area and appreciate the super high quality of life here. It's beautiful and safe and just a short drive or public transit commute to D.C., so it makes sense that people are willing to pay high prices to live around Lake Barcroft.

If you're trying to find an apartment, the best thing you can do is to determine exactly what you're looking for before you start your search. The better idea you have of your needs and desires, the easier it will be to find the home of your dreams. Do you want an apartment in a big complex or a private house with a little more outdoor space? Are you planning on bringing pets? Do you have any preference about neighborhoods? Do you want to be within walking distance to public transit or a highway on-ramp? All of these factors will help you make a decision about where to move to and will reduce the time you spend on your search. It's usually easier to find apartments in the spring and summer months, so these are a good time to start looking.

Once you have figured out what type of apartment you want, you can start making appointments to view available places. Ask your realtor about all bills paid apartments or other options that could save you lots of money. Try to look at apartments all over the town -- it will help you get a feel for what is available and what the going rates are. When you meet with a prospective landlord, show up on time and have a friendly attitude --you want to make a good impression after all! Be sure to bring all your rental documents with you, this includes a copy of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, credit report, letter of employment, references, etc. Having these ready to go will help you get the rental application process rolling right away.

Neighborhoods of Lake Barcroft

Lake Barcroft is a small town, but you do have a few different options when it comes to moving here, such as living right on the lake or further inland. Here's a little info about the different neighborhoods.

North Lake Barcroft: Living up here means being right by the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Arlington Boulevard, both commercial stretches of roadway. The Seven Corner Shopping Center is right here as is the Best Fortune Restaurant, which has some of the best dim sum in the area! It's a little cheaper than the houses closer to the lake, but it makes for an easy commute into D.C.

Lakeside: Living around the lake is going to mean the most expensive property in the area, but also some of the oldest and most stately properties. You'll find almost all single-family homes with beautiful lake views tucked into the old forests. It's purely residential and you'll enjoy a lot of quiet and privacy here.

South Lake Barcroft: South of the lake again becomes more commercial with a number of small businesses and restaurants on both 613 and 244, or the Columbia Pike.

Living in Lake Barcroft

Life here is pretty glitzy. Not only do you have a 135-acre lake to swim and fish in, you also have a warm and welcoming community where most of the neighbors know each other's names and love living near the beautiful sandy beaches on the lake's shoreline.

You'll find all kinds of music and art shows, holiday parades and boating events on the lake. There's Sand Day in May, where locals gather for games and good. Music on The Lake is a live concert of classical or contemporary music at various lakehouses. And these are just some of the events that take place year round in Lake Barcroft! Why not come find out for yourself why so many people love living in this beautiful city?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake Barcroft?
The average rent price for Lake Barcroft rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,940.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Barcroft?
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Barcroft area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Barcroft?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Barcroft from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

