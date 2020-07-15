/
Georgetown
548 Apartments For Rent Near Georgetown
83 Units Available
Glover Park
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
896 sqft
The Glover House brings together the best of several diverse and exciting D.C. neighborhoods.
46 Units Available
North Rosslyn
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,775
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1386 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
52 Units Available
U-Street
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
992 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your home is the center of your life.
256 Units Available
U-Street
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,880
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
953 sqft
Live well at The Wren, modern apartments to suit every style — from studios to two-story lofts, all designed with balance in mind.
34 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This city-center apartment complex features modern, recently renovated units, close to Dupont Circle metro station, Rock Creek and the Potomac Parkway. In-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Swimming pool, coffee bar, and BBQ and grill.
31 Units Available
Lyon Village
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
72 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
39 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
84 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
92 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,150
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,003
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,101
1047 sqft
Gables Pointe 14 is an upscale community featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
28 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
971 sqft
Newly revamped homes with quartz countertops, wooden flooring, private balconies and soundproofing. Common amenities include a fitness center, a game room and reserved parking. Two blocks from Courthouse Metro Station.
55 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,291
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
111 Units Available
U-Street
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
26 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
66 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
30 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
16 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
59 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
37 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
863 sqft
Cambridge is between 12th Street and Thomas Circle. The complex offers a rooftop pool and concierge. Each unit offers dishwashers, granite counters, refrigerators and hardwood floors.
22 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1062 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom metro stations. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, fitness center and rooftop BBQ grilling area. Complimentary continental breakfasts and concierge services available.
19 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,750
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
31 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,815
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
33 Units Available
North Highland
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,660
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
945 sqft
Located in Arlington, VA, close to the Orange Line, I-66, shopping and restaurants. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, package receiving and free parking. Units feature updated kitchens, parquet floors and ample closets.
$
25 Units Available
Woodley Park
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.