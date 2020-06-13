Apartment List
WA
/
seattle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:51 PM

669 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Fairmount Park
6 Units Available
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
742 sqft
Luxurious amenities include plush carpeting, oversized closets and a cozy fireplace. Community offers rooftop lounge, on-site recycling and fitness center. Located close to the West Seattle Bridge and I-5 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Belltown
9 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet residential area, yet close to everything in Ballard. Close to Golden Gardens park with ample free parking. Spacious, newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath floorplans available now.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower Queen Anne
1 Unit Available
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
917 sqft
Puget Vista is a 39 unit building located in the Lower Queen Anne Neighborhood and features newly renovated apartment homes. Experience sleek and sophisticated studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Genesee
1 Unit Available
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
249 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Belltown
23 Units Available
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,690
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1423 sqft
A dramatic high-rise tower positioned between vibrant city life and the relaxed Northwest vibe.\nIts an elevated escape from the everyday.\nA place to live well with permission to express your individuality.\nNo two apartments are alike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Belltown
32 Units Available
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,761
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1014 sqft
The 18-story complex of Skye at Belltown, WA, offers exhilarating views of Seattle amid a smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Hardwood floors, balconies and master bedrooms with walk-in closets make this property stand out.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,872
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
University District
16 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,414
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Yesler Terrace
7 Units Available
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Seattle University and Seattle Central Community College. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer, large living space and bathtubs. Community offers amazing views, gated entry and manicured landscaping.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
$
First Hill
17 Units Available
Zig Apartments
550 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,513
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
984 sqft
Apartments feature plank flooring, steel appliances, and private balconies or patios. Fitness studio, lobby lounge, pet wash and roof top dog run on-site. Located in a walkable area, near to the I-5.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
South Lake Union
20 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,775
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1049 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Seattle Central Business District
24 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,674
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Belltown
22 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,406
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Ballard
17 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,673
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,996
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Pike Place Market
19 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,865
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Pioneer Square
22 Units Available
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1135 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Belltown
20 Units Available
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,198
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Ballard
9 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,630
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Central District
2 Units Available
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps from charming boutiques and a vibrant nightlife, Chloe on Madison Apartments' location in the Pike and Pine Corridor puts you in the middle of all the action.

Median Rent in Seattle

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Seattle is $1,355, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,687.
Studio
$1,183
1 Bed
$1,355
2 Beds
$1,687
3+ Beds
$2,450
City GuideSeattle
The land of technology, beautiful views, clean air, and great seafood and tourist spots, Seattle tends to experience a high turnover rate due to its large tech industry. This means that there are more short-term leases available here than in some other cities, which can be convenient. Most properties are pet-friendly, so you’ll have little difficulty finding a home for you and your pet. And unless you’re living in Downtown or Capitol Hill, every apartment will probably come with a parking spa...

Kayaks in Union Bay, Seattle

Seattle's hotspot for farmer's market shoppers

Downtown Seattle

Hello, Seattle

Seattle is known for its rainy weather, Owl City, and the Space Needle. However, as can be imagined, there’s a lot more going on under the iconic surface of The Emerald City. Seattle and its residents have a healthy appreciation for the outdoors and tend to be very eco-conscious, which means that many of the apartment properties in Seattle (the newer ones especially) often take measures to be environmentally friendly. This means bigger windows, recycling programs, water-efficient faucets, etc. Seattle is also a place for many different kinds of people, from creative artists and musicians to sports junkies to tech geniuses. No matter the interest, no matter the lifestyle, Seattle probably has something to offer for the perfect fit.

When it comes to the best time for renting, Seattle is similar to most other cities: summer is the most popular time to move. This is because people don’t like moving in the rain, and there are a lot of students leaving (or coming in), so a lot of places open up. Finding an apartment in the winter increases your likelihood of having your move rained or snowed upon - which, combined with the hilly terrain of neighborhoods, can make things a bit more challenging.

Geographically, Central Seattle sits on an isthmus partitioning the Puget Sound and Lake Washington. The prime living locations are on this isthmus (specifically the Eastside, which is anything on the isthmus east of Lake Union). The mid- and lower range occupy either the lower part of the isthmus or the upper peninsula above. Capitol Hill is a popular area, with its beautiful homes and access to Downtown as well as shopping and restaurants. Places like Downtown, Belltown, and Bellevue tend to attract young, tech-minded people and young families. Areas near Lake Union are very popular as well, such as Ballard, Wallingford, and Fremont, with Fremont being especially popular for young people who don’t want to drive.

No matter where you live, you’re sure to find something great. Check out some of the neighborhoods a little more in depth to help you with your apartment search!

Seattle Neighborhoods

Downtown/International District: Love taking the ferry to Bainbridge Island on the weekend? Parking at the ferry landing can be a pain—but not if you live three blocks away! Safeco and Qwest Fields, the Seattle Aquarium, and the heaps of restaurants along the waterfront are some of the other perks you’ll be entitled to if you live Downtown. Not to mention there are tons of gorgeous, luxurious apartments in the area. Renting Downtown is the suite life for sure.

Capitol Hill: This neighborhood gets all the buzz for being the new bohemian enclave, though keep in mind there are quite a few other neighborhoods on the east side of the isthmus worth exploring as well. The area boasts some of Seattle’s best nightlife and entertainment, and hosts some of the city’s wealthiest homes. Smallish Capitol Hill apartments are pretty pricey, so if you want a larger apartment with a view of the water for the same price, check out the Madison Park neighborhood.

Queen Anne: Directly north of Downtown and the city’s first suburb, Seattle grew up rapidly around this gem. And it got its name from all of the Queen Anne style homes built there! Depending on who you’re talking to, the lower part of Queen Anne may or may not include the Seattle Center, but either way its residents are close to the Space Needle, Key Arena, Science Center...all that good stuff. This neighborhood is quite large and steep, so where you are “on the hill” will determine how quiet or exciting your immediate area will be.

North Seattle: These neighborhoods lie north of the Lake Washington Ship Canal, which is traversed via a series of drawbridges and truss bridges. The drawbridges are more convenient for communities west toward the Puget Sound to enter Downtown Seattle; as you can anticipate, this scenario creates some obvious commuting difficulties. Keep this in mind when choosing a particular neighborhood. Just a tip: Most of the properties in North Seattle are pet-friendly.

Wallingford and Fremont are the closest neighborhoods to central Seattle and therefore enjoy the shortest commute times (expect 15-20 minutes on a morning metro bus from the north end of Fremont; longer in the evenings). Fremont borders Lake Union and hosts Adobe’s Seattle offices and Google Seattle, amongst other businesses and organizations, hence the short commute times. Wallingford also borders Lake Union and sits right across the freeway from the University of Washington. It has been largely residential in the past but is beginning to attract businesses like Brooks Sports (who moved its headquarters there) and Tableau Software.

Ballard’s an old hipster stomping ground—now filled with young couples enjoying the unique restaurant and bar scene. But that’s not to say there aren’t singles here; they just might be a few years into their careers. In recent years Ballard has gained tons of live music venues and local shops, lending even more uniqueness to its character. Commute times are only slightly longer from here, and the rent is more affordable.

The University District, named after the University of Washington, hugs Portage and Union Bays on the other side of I-5 from Wallingford. Rent is cheaper here, if only due to the amount of competition UW students bring in. Speaking of which, the students make up a large force for the culture in this neighborhood, which makes the area perfect for those pursuing degrees or those who want to stay forever young.

Beacon Hill: The less expensive alternative to Capitol Hill, Beacon Hill is known for its historic Craftsman bungalow homes and rich cultural diversity. Commuting into the Central Business District, however, can be a bit of a pain, and the SeaTac air traffic may be heard on most nights (the flight path from the runway is directly above North Beacon Hill). The neighborhood offers great views of Downtown and surrounding mountains and is a great place for families, as the area is very community-involved and kid-friendly.

West Seattle: The commute from West Seattle is one of the least desirable in the metro area. This is both because the drive in to I-5 is along a viaduct that receives constant maintenance and because if you’re traveling anywhere other than the Central Business District (say, along I-405 out to Bellevue), the transfer from one freeway to another incurs heedless traffic control lights and confusing on-ramps. However, the benefits of West Seattle include getting to make your home in a relatively serene setting with awesome views.

Bellevue and Points East: Bellevue is a newer community residing on the east side of Lake Washington. It’s often disparaged for its cookie-cutter feel, but Bellevue-ians typically report a solid feeling of communality and a high quality of life. Plus, commuting from Bellevue isn’t as bad as it might seem: morning car trips to Seattle CBD usually range 30-35 minutes, with a few minutes longer in the evening/afternoon. But to residents it’s well worth the distance; Bellevue has a host of shopping options and restaurants, not to mention plenty of green space.

Getting Around

Public transport in Seattle is making incredible strides with the creation of a new light rail (connecting Seattle to Everett and Tacoma) and streetcar (in the South Lake Union zone of the CBD), but the city is still one of the most car-congested cities in the U.S. But don’t lose hope, anxious car commuter! The Washington Department of Transportation maintains a great website delineating real travel times between Seattle and its many suburbs. Seattle recently pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2030, a feat it hopes to achieve primarily by instituting new technology (unsurprising for the city that houses Microsoft and Amazon).

Seattle’s Vibe

Seattle is a great place to be, with lots of interesting and unique people. From tourist spots to the nearby mountains to shopping, dining, and cultural attractions within, it’s got a great vibe. With all of the water, mountains, parks, and trees around, most people love anything to do with the outdoors and enjoy getting out to participate in various activities. With tech as a thriving industry in Seattle, people of course love their technology, but real life face time is important here too, and people love getting together and fostering strong community bonds. In fact, there are all kinds of festivals going on especially during the summers, so there are plenty of opportunities to try new things and meet more friends! Also, Seattle has one of the highest literacy rates in the country, so if you’re looking for fellow book-lovers, great bookstores, and reading spots, this might be your place!

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Seattle’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Seattle renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    View full Seattle Renter Survey

    Here’s how Seattle ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Seattle’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Seattle renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal tech hubs, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Seattle."

    Key Findings in Seattle include the following:

    • Seattle renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Seattle were jobs and career opportunities, public transit, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all earned A grades.
    • The area of concern to Seattle renters is affordability, which received an F.
    • Seattle did relatively well compared to other cities in Washington, including Spokane (C+), Tacoma (C+) and Vancouver (D).
    • Seattle earned similar scores to other tech hubs, including Austin (A-), Denver (B+) and San Francisco (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities included Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I actually like the gray wet weather. The public transportation works for me and I feel safe in Seattle. I also like the library system." –Anon.
    • "There are several great parks to go to with your kids, pets, significant other or just for solo alone time. Lincoln park especially disconnects you from the city life." –Karli B.
    • "Weather in the winter is miserable and housing is super expensive. The sightseeing and touristy activities are fun and there are cool neighborhoods to explore." –Elizabeth M.
    • "I love that the city has access to lakes, mountains, and other outdoor activities nearby (when weather permits)." –Mary S

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Seattle?
    In Seattle, the median rent is $1,183 for a studio, $1,355 for a 1-bedroom, $1,687 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,450 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Seattle, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Seattle?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Seattle include Ballard, Belltown, Queen Anne, Delridge, and University District.
    How pet-friendly is Seattle?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Seattle received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Seattle?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Seattle received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Seattle?
    Seattle renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Seattle did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Seattle?
    Seattle renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Seattle did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Seattle?
    Some of the colleges located in the Seattle area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, City University of Seattle, North Seattle College, Seattle Central College, and Seattle Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Seattle?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seattle from include Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, Renton, and Kent.

