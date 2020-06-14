Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Arlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Clarendon - Courthouse
69 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Waycroft - Woodlawn
41 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Columbia Heights South
22 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Clarendon - Courthouse
27 Units Available
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,975
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Waverly Hills
20 Units Available
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Waverly Hills
20 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,468
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1224 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Ashton Heights
37 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,475
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Penrose
15 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Army Navy Country Club
50 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
83 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Penrose
8 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Penrose
11 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Lyon Park
2 Units Available
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1418 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Clarendon with easy access to dining and nightlife. Building has automated package delivery, parking and dog washing station. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and Nest thermostats in all units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Nauck
26 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,247
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballston - Virginia Square
50 Units Available
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,810
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Penrose
7 Units Available
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,654
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1148 sqft
2121 Columbia Pike provides you with everything today's discerning renters are looking for including unique apartment interiors with open-concept layouts and all the touches of home, unparalleled community amenities that you can enjoy just steps
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
29 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
21 Units Available
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
971 sqft
Newly revamped homes with quartz countertops, wooden flooring, private balconies and soundproofing. Common amenities include a fitness center, a game room and reserved parking. Two blocks from Courthouse Metro Station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
10 Units Available
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
998 sqft
A modern community with updated features, including a tech-savvy business center, fitness center and community room. Reserved parking available. Homes offer a washer and dryer, full kitchen, and a balcony. Soundproofing.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Ballston - Virginia Square
28 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,750
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Nauck
22 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,546
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
City Guide for Arlington, VA

Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.

When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.

Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Arlington, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Arlington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

