Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill hot tub yoga garage business center car charging clubhouse new construction

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Cherry Hill offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Offering oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, many with a balcony or patio. Cherry Hill is located in the charming Cherrydale Maywood community and is the perfect oasis from the hustle and bustle of the DC metro area. Easy walking distance to local retails, restaurants, and coffee shops. Less than 3 miles from DC, via Lee Highway and 1.5 miles from either the Ballston-MU or Virginia Square Metro. These stylish apartments offer luxury community and apartment communities. Including wood style floors, convenient in-unit washers and dryers, spa-inspired baths, spacious closet systems, designer-grade kitchen, on-site fitness center, yoga studio, grilling stations, and more. Schedule your tour today!