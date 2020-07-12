All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Cherry Hill

Open Now until 6pm
2120 N Monroe St · (703) 552-8316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1442 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1442 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherry Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
garage
business center
car charging
clubhouse
new construction
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Cherry Hill offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Offering oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, many with a balcony or patio. Cherry Hill is located in the charming Cherrydale Maywood community and is the perfect oasis from the hustle and bustle of the DC metro area. Easy walking distance to local retails, restaurants, and coffee shops. Less than 3 miles from DC, via Lee Highway and 1.5 miles from either the Ballston-MU or Virginia Square Metro. These stylish apartments offer luxury community and apartment communities. Including wood style floors, convenient in-unit washers and dryers, spa-inspired baths, spacious closet systems, designer-grade kitchen, on-site fitness center, yoga studio, grilling stations, and more. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 Lease Processing Fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $20-$40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cherry Hill have any available units?
Cherry Hill has 9 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Cherry Hill have?
Some of Cherry Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cherry Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Cherry Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cherry Hill pet-friendly?
No, Cherry Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Cherry Hill offer parking?
Yes, Cherry Hill offers parking.
Does Cherry Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cherry Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cherry Hill have a pool?
No, Cherry Hill does not have a pool.
Does Cherry Hill have accessible units?
No, Cherry Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Cherry Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cherry Hill has units with dishwashers.
