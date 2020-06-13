252 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
38 Units Available
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,915
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1453 sqft
Ready to leave your car behind? These apartments are located in the center of Crystal City, above the Metro, and feature luxuries from in-unit laundry to putting green, 24-hour gym to on-site coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
9 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,663
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whispering Oaks is located on a quiet street in the highly sought after neighborhood of Arlington. The building has undergone a renovation and has been restored with contemporary finishes and amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Aurora Highlands
171 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,545
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1190 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
14 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
14 Units Available
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,955
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Crystal City Shops
32 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,589
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Bluemont
15 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Waverly Hills
21 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,468
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Crystal City Shops
22 Units Available
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,440
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,713
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1224 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Lyon Village
31 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1081 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Ballston - Virginia Square
26 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
15 Units Available
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,518
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1376 sqft
Indulge in luxury in these modern apartments in the heart of Clarendon. One block from the Court House Metro station and close to fine dining and great shopping. Contemporary units with recent updates.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Lyon Park
12 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Lyon Village
19 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,027
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1147 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Crystal City Shops
47 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,642
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
37 Units Available
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Douglas Park
30 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,570
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
10 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,227
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,557
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
1 Unit Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nauck
21 Units Available
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,546
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barcroft
64 Units Available
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
989 sqft
to Centro With easy access to your favorite destinations, Centro Arlington is the place you can't wait to come home to.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alcova Heights
11 Units Available
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, off-street parking and next to Tyrol Hill Park. Minutes from plenty of shopping, Bailey's Crossroads and Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Heights
9 Units Available
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Rosslyn
41 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
City Guide for Arlington, VA

Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.

When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.

Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arlington, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

