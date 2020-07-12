127 Apartments for rent in Ballston - Virginia Square, Arlington, VA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
87 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
43 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
45 Units Available
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
55 Units Available
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
11 Units Available
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
998 sqft
A modern community with updated features, including a tech-savvy business center, fitness center and community room. Reserved parking available. Homes offer a washer and dryer, full kitchen, and a balcony. Soundproofing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 N Stuart St #525
1029 North Stuart Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
984 sqft
1029 N Stuart St #525 Available 08/01/20 1029 N. Stuart St. #525, Arlington, VA. 22201 - Address: 1029 N. Stuart St. Arlington, VA. 22201 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Date Available: August 1, 2020 Rent per Month: $2395.00 Amenities: 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
851 North Glebe Road xx21
851 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
953 sqft
Unit xx21 Available 08/01/20 1 Bd + Den, 1 Ba Condo in the Continental Ballston - Property Id: 41438 * 1 bdrm + den (big enough to be 2nd bdrm) 1 bath * 953 Sq Ft * Open floor plan * Top of the line renovated bathroom featuring Porcelanosa tiles
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Utah St #619
1024 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTVIEW AT BALLSTON METRO - THIS EXCELLENT LOCATION APARTMENT HOME OFFERS THE BEST OF EVERYTHING!!! UPGRADED NEWER CONDOMINIUM AT THE BALLSTON METRO STOP!!! OPEN CONCEPT WITH THE FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN OFFERING STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1174 N. Utah St.
1174 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1843 sqft
1174 N. Utah St. Available 08/08/20 Ballston Twnhs w/ Garage + 1 Addtl prkg Space -*3Bdrm 2.5.5 Bath Available 8/8/20 Pets Considered - Ballston Garage Townhouse w/ 2nd prkg Space. Avail 8/8/20. Easy walk to Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
820 N. Pollard Street
820 North Pollard Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1127 sqft
**** Offering $500 bonus if you can take over the lease in April! **** Pristine condo shows like a model. 2 bedroom and 2 full bath corner unit filled with windows and sunlight. The unit also has a corner balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
880 N POLLARD STREET
880 North Pollard Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This bright CORNER condo unit is located in HEART of Arlington, VA seconds to two major metro stops: VIRGINIA SQ. and BALLSTON (Arlington, VA) .
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
851 N GLEBE RD #1715
851 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
LUXURIOUS RENTAL in THE CONTINENTAL!! Lovely 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Ballston**17th Floor Private Balcony w/Views**Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances**Lovely Hardwood Flooring**Separate Dining Area**Living Room w/Cozy Gas
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
888 N QUINCY ST #1706
888 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Working from home permanently? Need private office space? This one bedroom Plus den condo has what you are looking for and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
888 N QUINCY STREET
888 North Quincy Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1085 sqft
Available June 15th. This is a stunning, end-unit, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo at Liberty Center! The residence features hardwood floors throughout the entire home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4126 11TH STREET N
4126 11th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1356 sqft
A truly rare opportunity, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick townhouse offers the convenience of a condo, the space of a townhouse, and a location that simply can't be beat.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
900 N TAYLOR STREET
900 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,511
702 sqft
Largest Rental at The Jefferson and a penthouse unit too. 55 + Independent Living Retirement Community. Rent is $2,000 to the owner.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1050 N Stuart St #119 - 1
1050 North Stuart Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
908 sqft
BALLSTON PARK - 1/2 BLOCK FROM BP METRO!! ** Beautiful 2BR, 2BA condo with split bedroom floorplan for maximum privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1001 North Vermont Street, Apt 606
1001 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1001 N Vermont St Arlington VA 222901 .
