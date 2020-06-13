Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

962 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

📍
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
27 Units Available
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,444
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,948
643 sqft
Property feature convenient amenities, including playground, parking and elevator. Elegant units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, oven and range. Situated off of F St NW and close to the White House and the Octagon Museum.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
U-Street
13 Units Available
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,749
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,869
1054 sqft
Freshly built apartments in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood. Upscale, sleek modern design with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Walk-in closets and extra storage available to maximize your space.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
H Street-NoMa
30 Units Available
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
102 Units Available
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,044
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,079
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Brookland
41 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,721
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
46 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,198
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
57 Units Available
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,793
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
H Street-NoMa
22 Units Available
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,703
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
35 Units Available
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,841
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Chevy Chase-DC
23 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
U-Street
25 Units Available
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,997
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,263
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Capitol Hill
47 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,159
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
12 Units Available
Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,211
894 sqft
Luxury living just across the river from East Potomac Park. Upscale, brand-new homes with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views of D.C. Community offers an on-site coffee bar, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
25 Units Available
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,876
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,141
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Columbia Heights
2 Units Available
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
632 sqft
Located near shops and eateries. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, central air, and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and high ceilings in each home. Ample green space.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Southwest - Waterfront
23 Units Available
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,001
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1211 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Adams Morgan
5 Units Available
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
Luxurious interiors include quartz countertops, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a gym and covered parking available. Near Adams Morgan hotspots and Columbia Heights.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
24 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Takoma
1 Unit Available
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Logan Circle - Shaw
4 Units Available
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a charming community within walking distance of shops and dining. On-site sky lounge and rooftop grill with soaring views. Each home features designer finishes including quartz countertops and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Petworth
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Roosevelt Plaza is a lovely three story garden style apartment community with 47 individual apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
11 Units Available
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,870
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
H Street-NoMa
21 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.

Median Rent in Washington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Washington is $1,362, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,573.
Studio
$1,297
1 Bed
$1,362
2 Beds
$1,573
3+ Beds
$2,075
City GuideWashington
"Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm." (-John F. Kennedy).

Having trouble with Craigslist DC? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help!

Welcome to Washington D.C.

Being the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. is obviously a desirable place to live. There are countless famous landmarks, monuments, and structures within the city that have been fascinating Washington D.C. residents and tourists for hundreds of years. However, it’s not just the city’s rich history and culture that draws people here. Washington D.C. is also home to great nightlife, wonderful shopping areas and an eclectic food scene. The thriving economy also provides ample job opportunities. If you are thinking about moving to Washington D.C., then you need to know the key information about the main neighborhoods in the city. This guide will give you a brief rundown of all of the top neighborhoods.

Adams Morgan

Adams Morgan is one of D.C.’s trendiest neighborhoods. Located just north of downtown, this neighborhood is famous for fantastic nightlife and a great string of restaurants and bars along the 18th Street corridor. People who are looking to have a lively night out flock to this area. The shopping is also excellent in this neighborhood. Stylish clothing stores such as Urban Dwell, Commonwealth, and Meeps regularly draw large crowds of shoppers looking for their next great purchase. Yoga is also very popular in this neighborhood and there are many hot yoga and traditional studios in Adams Morgan. Great art galleries and performance spaces, such as the DC Arts Center, round out the area and provide even more entertainment. All-in-all, this is a very exciting, trendy, and lively place to call home.

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is the DC neighborhood that’s home to many of the city’s most famous landmarks. For example, the United States Capitol Building, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and the U.S. Botanic Garden are all located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. If you want to live in the most historic area of Washington D.C. and the one that has the most political activity, then you should check out this neighborhood. If you’re a young professional looking for a career in politics, you’ll find tons of opportunity here.

Nearly everywhere you walk in this neighborhood, there is a perfect selfie opportunity with a famous landmark in the background. However, this area is also a magnet for tourists. So, if you don’t like to intermingle with tourists on a daily basis, then this might not be the best place for you.

Anacostia

Anacostia is a quaint little neighborhood that can be found on the southeast side of Washington D.C. This neighborhood is quieter than some of the neighborhoods that are in the immediate vicinity of downtown. However, it still has a very rich history and has plenty of things to do and see. In Anacostia, you can find the home of Frederick Douglas, the famous abolitionist. You can also find the Anacostia Community Museum and the Entertainment Sports Arena. The Entertainment Sports Arena is the home venue for the Washington Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go’s. It’s also the practice facility for the Washington Wizards. There are many beautiful bike trails in Anacostia and you can also rent kayaks on the Capitol Riverfront.

Brookland

The Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. can be found on the northeast side of the city. This neighborhood is home to Catholic University. It is often referred to as “Little Rome” due to the abundance of churches, chapels, and monasteries that can be found here. The largest Roman Catholic Church in North America can also be found in Brookland. This church is called, “The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.” Brookland is home to many college students and artists.

If you walk down the Arts Walk at Monroe Street Market, you can see the work of local painters, potters, and crafters. This work is quite impressive and you may just find yourself wanting to buy something for your new apartment. If you love breweries, then you will probably also love Brookland because there are some great breweries here, including the Brookland Tasting Room and the Smith Public Trust. Check out this neighborhood if you’re looking for a quieter area to live in.

Downtown

Downtown is one of D.C.’s most popular and important neighborhoods. Yes, the White House is here, but Downtown is home to tons of great attractions. Here you’ll find plenty of high-end restaurants and bars, the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery, and the National Museum for Women in the Arts. There is also spectacular shopping in Downtown, D.C., headlined by CityCenterDC. CityCenterDC has tons of high-end clothing and jewelry brands, as well as smaller boutique stores. Essentially, the Downtown area is one of Washington D.C.’s most exciting and busiest neighborhoods. If you like to be in the thick of the action, then this is the spot for you and will provide tons to do.

Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights is a very attractive neighborhood that is located in the northern part of Washington D.C. This neighborhood is a great place for young families, as it’s full of calm, peaceful streets and gorgeous parks. For example, you check out the Meridian Hill Park in Columbia Heights. This scenic park has lots of open green space, as well as water features that will amaze you. There are also many tasty restaurants in Columbia Heights, such as the popular Thip Kao and Bad Saint. The GALA Hispanic theatre and the Mexican Cultural Institute can also be found in Columbia Heights. The diverse neighborhood is an awesome place to call home.

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Washington, DC’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Washington, DC renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Washington Renter Survey

    Here’s how Washington ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Washington, DC’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Washington, DC renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Washington, DC, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Washington, DC include the following:

    • Washington, DC renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Washington, DC were jobs and career opportunities and public transit, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Washington, DC renters are affordability (D) and state and local taxes (C).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A.

    • Washington, DC did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Los Angeles (C+) and Chicago, IL (B-).

    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "DC has the perfect balance of fun, historical museums and eclectic neighborhoods filled with young people. There’s so much to do, even though it’s a fraction the size of other cities." – Alison P.
    • "I love the options of things to do, from art to sports. But the high cost of living can make it hard to enjoy the amenities." – Jaryn E.
    • "DC is amazing because each neighborhood has its own vibe and you’re able to feel like you’re in a smaller city instead of a large metropolis." – Allison T.
    • "I love the free museums and that there’s always something to do. But the rent is too expensive for the quality of the apartments." – Kathryn C.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Washington?
    In Washington, the median rent is $1,297 for a studio, $1,362 for a 1-bedroom, $1,573 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,075 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Washington, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Washington?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Washington include Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle Shaw, Dupont Circle, and Foggy Bottom Gwu West End.
    How pet-friendly is Washington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Washington received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Washington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Washington received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Washington?
    Washington renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Washington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Washington?
    Washington renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Washington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Washington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Washington area include American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, George Washington University, and Georgetown University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Washington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Washington from include Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, Rockville, and Bethesda.

    Similar Pages

    Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
    Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
    Washington Studio Apartments