962 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC📍
Being the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. is obviously a desirable place to live. There are countless famous landmarks, monuments, and structures within the city that have been fascinating Washington D.C. residents and tourists for hundreds of years. However, it’s not just the city’s rich history and culture that draws people here. Washington D.C. is also home to great nightlife, wonderful shopping areas and an eclectic food scene. The thriving economy also provides ample job opportunities. If you are thinking about moving to Washington D.C., then you need to know the key information about the main neighborhoods in the city. This guide will give you a brief rundown of all of the top neighborhoods.
Adams Morgan is one of D.C.’s trendiest neighborhoods. Located just north of downtown, this neighborhood is famous for fantastic nightlife and a great string of restaurants and bars along the 18th Street corridor. People who are looking to have a lively night out flock to this area. The shopping is also excellent in this neighborhood. Stylish clothing stores such as Urban Dwell, Commonwealth, and Meeps regularly draw large crowds of shoppers looking for their next great purchase. Yoga is also very popular in this neighborhood and there are many hot yoga and traditional studios in Adams Morgan. Great art galleries and performance spaces, such as the DC Arts Center, round out the area and provide even more entertainment. All-in-all, this is a very exciting, trendy, and lively place to call home.
Capitol Hill is the DC neighborhood that’s home to many of the city’s most famous landmarks. For example, the United States Capitol Building, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and the U.S. Botanic Garden are all located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. If you want to live in the most historic area of Washington D.C. and the one that has the most political activity, then you should check out this neighborhood. If you’re a young professional looking for a career in politics, you’ll find tons of opportunity here.
Nearly everywhere you walk in this neighborhood, there is a perfect selfie opportunity with a famous landmark in the background. However, this area is also a magnet for tourists. So, if you don’t like to intermingle with tourists on a daily basis, then this might not be the best place for you.
Anacostia is a quaint little neighborhood that can be found on the southeast side of Washington D.C. This neighborhood is quieter than some of the neighborhoods that are in the immediate vicinity of downtown. However, it still has a very rich history and has plenty of things to do and see. In Anacostia, you can find the home of Frederick Douglas, the famous abolitionist. You can also find the Anacostia Community Museum and the Entertainment Sports Arena. The Entertainment Sports Arena is the home venue for the Washington Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go’s. It’s also the practice facility for the Washington Wizards. There are many beautiful bike trails in Anacostia and you can also rent kayaks on the Capitol Riverfront.
The Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. can be found on the northeast side of the city. This neighborhood is home to Catholic University. It is often referred to as “Little Rome” due to the abundance of churches, chapels, and monasteries that can be found here. The largest Roman Catholic Church in North America can also be found in Brookland. This church is called, “The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.” Brookland is home to many college students and artists.
If you walk down the Arts Walk at Monroe Street Market, you can see the work of local painters, potters, and crafters. This work is quite impressive and you may just find yourself wanting to buy something for your new apartment. If you love breweries, then you will probably also love Brookland because there are some great breweries here, including the Brookland Tasting Room and the Smith Public Trust. Check out this neighborhood if you’re looking for a quieter area to live in.
Downtown is one of D.C.’s most popular and important neighborhoods. Yes, the White House is here, but Downtown is home to tons of great attractions. Here you’ll find plenty of high-end restaurants and bars, the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery, and the National Museum for Women in the Arts. There is also spectacular shopping in Downtown, D.C., headlined by CityCenterDC. CityCenterDC has tons of high-end clothing and jewelry brands, as well as smaller boutique stores. Essentially, the Downtown area is one of Washington D.C.’s most exciting and busiest neighborhoods. If you like to be in the thick of the action, then this is the spot for you and will provide tons to do.
Columbia Heights is a very attractive neighborhood that is located in the northern part of Washington D.C. This neighborhood is a great place for young families, as it’s full of calm, peaceful streets and gorgeous parks. For example, you check out the Meridian Hill Park in Columbia Heights. This scenic park has lots of open green space, as well as water features that will amaze you. There are also many tasty restaurants in Columbia Heights, such as the popular Thip Kao and Bad Saint. The GALA Hispanic theatre and the Mexican Cultural Institute can also be found in Columbia Heights. The diverse neighborhood is an awesome place to call home.
June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
DC rents declined significantly over the past month
DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the DC Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
- Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
- Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
- DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.
Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC
As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.
- DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
- While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Washington, DC’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Washington, DC renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...
Here’s how Washington ranks on:
Apartment List has released Washington, DC’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Washington, DC renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Washington, DC, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Washington, DC include the following:
- Washington, DC renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Washington, DC were jobs and career opportunities and public transit, which both received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Washington, DC renters are affordability (D) and state and local taxes (C).
- Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A.
Washington, DC did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Los Angeles (C+) and Chicago, IL (B-).
The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "DC has the perfect balance of fun, historical museums and eclectic neighborhoods filled with young people. There’s so much to do, even though it’s a fraction the size of other cities." – Alison P.
- "I love the options of things to do, from art to sports. But the high cost of living can make it hard to enjoy the amenities." – Jaryn E.
- "DC is amazing because each neighborhood has its own vibe and you’re able to feel like you’re in a smaller city instead of a large metropolis." – Allison T.
- "I love the free museums and that there’s always something to do. But the rent is too expensive for the quality of the apartments." – Kathryn C.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.