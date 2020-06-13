/
/
bethesda
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,798
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1044 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1325 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,010
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,044
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
12 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
9 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,212
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
14 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,008
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
9 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
11 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,220
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,222
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.
1 Unit Available
6006 Greentree Rd
6006 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2160 sqft
6006 Greentree Rd Available 07/01/20 Great 3BR/2.
1 Unit Available
8719 Ewing Drive
8719 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
8719 Ewing Drive Available 07/07/20 "Coming Soon" Spacious Split-Level on Corner Lot in Bethesda - 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths on corner lot with sunny deck and 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms, almost 3000 square feet.
1 Unit Available
5806 McKinley St A
5806 Mckinley Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesda - Property Id: 297787 Studio for rent / $1300 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1400 per month for monthly.
1 Unit Available
6120 River Rd
6120 River Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Furnished 4 BR Farmhouse in Bethesda - Property Id: 99774 This charming 4 bedroom farmhouse is furnished with antiques, handcrafted furniture and a fully stocked kitchen.
1 Unit Available
5920 Anniston Road
5920 Anniston Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
Big Beautiful Home Minutes to Downtown Bethesda! - Are you looking for big beautiful home? Congrats! You've found it. Welcome to your recently built house located a few minutes to downtown Bethesda and an even shorter distance to the Beltway.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bethesda, the median rent is $1,982 for a studio, $2,082 for a 1-bedroom, $2,405 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,172 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bethesda, check out our monthly Bethesda Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bethesda area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bethesda from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.