183 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with hardwood floors

Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.
When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.
Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.