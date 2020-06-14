183 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Penrose
17 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,896
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Crystal City Shops
26 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
21 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Lyon Village
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,808
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,237
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
Crystal City Shops
3 Units Available
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Lyon Park
12 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
13 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Waycroft - Woodlawn
41 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Columbia Heights South
22 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Fairlington - Shirlington
14 Units Available
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to Washington, D.C. via nearby Metro or I-395. Just minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Shirlington Village. Equipped with on-site laundry in every building, large community pool, and community picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Waverly Hills
20 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,468
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1224 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Penrose
15 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
83 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Penrose
8 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Penrose
11 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Lyon Park
2 Units Available
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1418 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Clarendon with easy access to dining and nightlife. Building has automated package delivery, parking and dog washing station. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and Nest thermostats in all units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Nauck
26 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,247
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Penrose
7 Units Available
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,654
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1148 sqft
2121 Columbia Pike provides you with everything today's discerning renters are looking for including unique apartment interiors with open-concept layouts and all the touches of home, unparalleled community amenities that you can enjoy just steps
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
29 Units Available
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
21 Units Available
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
971 sqft
Newly revamped homes with quartz countertops, wooden flooring, private balconies and soundproofing. Common amenities include a fitness center, a game room and reserved parking. Two blocks from Courthouse Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Arlington Heights
9 Units Available
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,340
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
City Guide for Arlington, VA

Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.

When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.

Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arlington, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

