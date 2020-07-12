/
/
/
buckingham
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
776 Apartments for rent in Buckingham, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1206 sqft
Smoke-free homes with in-unit laundry, large closets and climate control. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a business center and a game room. Just seven miles from Washington International Airport.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1690 sqft
Three- and four-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens and plush carpeting. Residents have access to a business center, 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities. Nine minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled deep in the heart of the historic Buckingham Community, in Arlington VA this outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1523 sqft
An excellent location near area amenities. On-site fitness center, business center and game room. Pet-free community. Close to area transportation. Homes offer updated interiors and excellent storage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4141 N Henderson Rd #616
4141 North Henderson Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
697 sqft
ARLINGTON LOCATION WITH POSSIBLE SHORT TERM LEASE - ARLINGTON LOCATION AND AVAILABLE ON JUNE 1!!! OWNER WILL TO CONSIDER A 6-9 MONTH LEASE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE!!! UNIT HAS WOOD PARQUET FLOORS THAT HAVE BEEN REFINISHED AND POLISHED!!! OTHER UPDATES
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
402 N Thomas St.
402 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1422 sqft
402 N Thomas St. Available 09/03/20 LUXURY 3BR, 2.5 townhome located in Ballston! - LUXURY 3BR, 2.5 townhome located in Ballston! Minutes away from Ballston Mall,Harris Teeter,Ballston Metro,I-66,Rt.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE
235 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bath close to Ballston. Arlington Oaks is a fantastic community. Fitness Center, close to restaurants and shops. The unit has wood floors, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Communal Washer/Dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
4318 N PERSHING DRIVE
4318 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
666 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED condo in desirable Arlington Oaks Condominiums!! New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, gleaming bathroom has also been completely renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Buckingham
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
27 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
38 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,783
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
75 Units Available
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
54 Units Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
Upscale and easily accessible from Downtown Washington, D.C. On-site business center, fitness center, lounge and concierge. Pet-free community. Large closets, balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
87 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
56 Units Available
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
29 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VABailey's Crossroads, VASeven Corners, VALake Barcroft, VALincolnia, VAWest Falls Church, VAAnnandale, VA