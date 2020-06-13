235 Accessible Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aurora Highlands
55 Units Available
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,841
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
47 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aurora Highlands
138 Units Available
The Bartlett
520 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,826
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1087 sqft
A stunning rooftop pool! Enjoy the on-site Whole Foods Market, coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe when not relaxing inside your modern, luxury apartment complete with stainless steel appliances. Close to Route 1.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Rosslyn
50 Units Available
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1386 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
24 Units Available
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,851
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1152 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Aurora Highlands
13 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Ashton Heights
38 Units Available
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,475
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
30 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,167
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Penrose
9 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
83 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
10 Units Available
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
998 sqft
A modern community with updated features, including a tech-savvy business center, fitness center and community room. Reserved parking available. Homes offer a washer and dryer, full kitchen, and a balcony. Soundproofing.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Ballston - Virginia Square
51 Units Available
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,810
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1164 sqft
Close to Highway 237 and 120. Shopping at Ballston Commons Mall. Ceiling fans keep unit cool. Walk-in closets and patio for convenience. Store your bike and work out in the gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Columbia Heights - West
1 Unit Available
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with plush carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to free parking and extra storage space, among other amenities. Four minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Penrose
11 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
50 Units Available
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,590
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
Ashton Heights
9 Units Available
Birchwood
525 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1166 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, private balconies and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a business center, a 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities, for residents. Twelve minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clarendon - Courthouse
6 Units Available
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the high-life at Woodbury Park at Courthouse Apartments. Imbued with the exterior charm of historic Arlington and the interior luxury of modern living, our community is the pinnacle of first-class Arlington living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Buckingham
6 Units Available
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1690 sqft
Three- and four-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens and plush carpeting. Residents have access to a business center, 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities. Nine minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nauck
7 Units Available
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Henry Gardens provides affordable garden apartments in tree-lined community minutes from the bustling Shirlington neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Columbia Heights South
65 Units Available
Trove
1201 S Ross St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,805
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1005 sqft
The brand new, never-before-lived-in apartments at TROVE offer the best of DC & VA living. Right off Columbia Pike and near the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, our location keeps you connected.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Crystal City Shops
151 Units Available
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,065
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,413
1188 sqft
Sweeping natural expanses meet glistening design at The Sur, a transformative living experience in Crystal City, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Crystal City Shops
218 Units Available
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,787
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1114 sqft
Stunning, practical homes just minutes from everything in the Washington, DC area  Welcome home to The Clark.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bluemont
1 Unit Available
The Jordan
801 North Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

