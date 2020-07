Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center fire pit hot tub lobby media room

Located walking distance to the Ballston Metro (Orange and Silver Line), just off Custis Memorial Parkway and minutes from the Potomac River, AVA Ballston is in an ideal location with great places to eat, shop and just generally have fun. AVA Ballston offers furnished and unfurnished 1 and 2 bedroom Arlington apartments that feature an urban-inspired design with amazing apartment features and community amenities. The chill lounge with flat screen TV and WiFi, renovated sundeck and walking trails may have you never wanting to leave home!