penrose
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
1126 Apartments for rent in Penrose, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
17 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
16 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1118 sqft
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
9 Units Available
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1148 sqft
2121 Columbia Pike provides you with everything today's discerning renters are looking for including unique apartment interiors with open-concept layouts and all the touches of home, unparalleled community amenities that you can enjoy just steps
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2807 1ST PLACE S
2807 1st Place South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1750 sqft
Completely Renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Home On Cul-De-Sac Within Walking Distance Of Ft. Myer. First Floor Features A Large Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Laundry, And Powder Room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
110 S WISE ST S #6
110 South Wise Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
AFFORDABLE AND CLOSE IN!!! 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE ALSO!! APARTMENT #6 Sunny 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom plus Large family room;1 full bath unit w hardwood floors, located on 2nd floor of apt bldg. EZ access to Ft Myer, Arlington Blvd.,Pentagon,DC.
1 of 7
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
903 S Scott St
903 South Scott Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Available 11/01/19 Newly Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 98700 Location - South Arlington off Columbia Pike. Air Force Memorial/ Arlington Cemetery/ Pentagon are in my backyard.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
514 S VEITCH STREET
514 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1767 sqft
Rarely available 3 level townhome in Penrose neighborhood of Arlington. Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Penrose
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
25 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
70 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
47 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
9 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,706
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
78 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
29 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
64 Units Available
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
13 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,194
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
46 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,197
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
