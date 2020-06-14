Apartment List
/
VA
/
arlington
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with garage

Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Crystal City Shops
33 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,589
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
47 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,642
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
10 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,227
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,557
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aurora Highlands
23 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,222
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Crystal City Shops
6 Units Available
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1068 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
21 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Crystal City Shops
105 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,537
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
12 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
23 Units Available
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,877
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1048 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
39 Units Available
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,016
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Douglas Park
37 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,398
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Aurora Highlands
33 Units Available
The Witmer
710 12th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,086
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,426
1072 sqft
Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Douglas Park
31 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,570
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
7 Units Available
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,036
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1079 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lyon Village
19 Units Available
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1156 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Aurora Highlands
44 Units Available
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,698
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crystal City Shops
25 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,794
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crystal City Shops
29 Units Available
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,580
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bluemont
22 Units Available
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,023
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,116
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
1454 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ballston - Virginia Square
34 Units Available
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Aurora Highlands
54 Units Available
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,841
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crystal City Shops
18 Units Available
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,920
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Aurora Highlands
29 Units Available
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1234 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Crystal City Shops
55 Units Available
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,063
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1129 sqft
At Altaire North, we set out to create an elevated living experience that sees beyond the expected. A coveted location at National Landing blends convenience with escape, where you can take in expansive views of the Washington D.C. skyline.
City Guide for Arlington, VA

Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.

When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.

Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arlington, VA

Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,200Arlington Apartments under $1,400Arlington Apartments under $1,600
Arlington Apartments under $1,800Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Pool
Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Cheap PlacesArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Luxury PlacesArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University