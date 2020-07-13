Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

57 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Arlington, VA

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
48 Units Available
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,197
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Aurora Highlands
702 22ND STREET S
702 22nd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION! WALK TO AMAZON'S HQ2 & CRYSTAL CITY METRO! This studio offers brand new floors, spacious kitchen w/ a private entrance.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Aurora Highlands
634 23RD STREET S
634 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
2276 sqft
Lots of charm in this efficiency unit with a private entrance in a detached home. Terrific location in sought after Aurora Hills neighborhood - Close to metro, shopping and restaurants. Lawn service is included for 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,115
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3100 S MANCHESTER STREET
3100 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
$1,200
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency apartment in sought after Woodlake Towers in Eastern Falls Church. Convenient to major routes to DC/Skyline/Baileys Crossroads. Easy access to the East Falls Church Metro. Plenty of shopping/dining nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
71 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,090
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
40 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Heights
3101 SOUTHERN AVENUE
3101 Southern Avenue Southeast, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
619 sqft
Ready to move right into this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo close to everything with all utilities included! Thanks for showing!

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5672 TOWER HILL CIRCLE
5672 Tower Hill Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3424 sqft
One bedroom available for lease in stunning home in highly-sought after Kingstowne neighborhood. The spacious room is beautifully furnished & features a walk-in closet. Tenant has Jack & Jill bathroom, shared kitchen, & access to private w/d.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,106 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Arlington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have fallen moderately in Arlington, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,106 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

