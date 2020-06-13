Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

1253 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Milwood
10 Units Available
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
855 sqft
Welcome to the best at Melrose Trail! A newly renovated community in the heart of Austin, Texas. Our prime location puts you in Austin ISD and gives you easy access to fun and entertainment around Travis County.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
19 Units Available
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1354 sqft
Close to Southpark Meadows shopping center. Each apartment features wood-inspired floors, walk-in closets, an in-home washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony. Leisure amenities include multiple swimming pools and 24-hour fitness centers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
North Burnet
55 Units Available
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,075
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1090 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Milwood
22 Units Available
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1293 sqft
Minutes from Domain Shopping Center and Yett Creek Park. Property offers a fully equipped fitness center, swimming pool, entertainment pavilion and many other amenities. Apartments feature formal dining areas, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
$
46 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,182
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
St. Edwards
1 Unit Available
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
825 sqft
St. Edward's Apartments - 2/1 with 825 Sqft - Conveniently located in downtown Austin and an easy walk to shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Laurel Oaks
1 Unit Available
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom/ Two Bath Townhome with Attached Garage - Beautiful two bedroom home at Ranchstone Garden Homes and includes all of the upgrades including wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, wood burning fireplace, black appliances, and 2 inch faux
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
18 Units Available
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
914 sqft
Nestled into a 20-acre greenbelt of trees, this community has a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and more. Located near Highway 183, Mopac Expressway and Loop 360. Spectacular views!
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
24 Units Available
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1176 sqft
Luxurious units with washer dryer hookup, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fans. Community offers residents gym, BBQ/grill, basketball court, and pool. Great location in the heart of Austin, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
25 Units Available
Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
Steps away from Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and JCPenney. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and parking. Units feature energy-efficient wood blinds, 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and washer-dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
20 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Zilker
8 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,725
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1096 sqft
Beautiful apartments close to shopping at the Arboretum, fine dining and major employers. Apartments have a view of the Greenbelt, fully equipped kitchens and private patio/balcony. Two swimming pools, BBQ picnic areas and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
11 Units Available
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to US-183, Research Boulevard and University of Texas. One- to two-bedroom units include unique features like built-in bookcases and desks. Residents enjoy full use of on-site cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
25 Units Available
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
16 Units Available
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
952 sqft
Restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops are all within walking distance of these comfortable apartments, which have gourmet kitchens and ample storage space. Communal amenities include a gym and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
21 Units Available
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1299 sqft
An urban oasis where Austin's charm and style take on a new life. Enjoy the casual elegance of wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and 9' ceilings, alongside smart and savvy features like USB charging stations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
46 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,325
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
North Burnet
43 Units Available
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1173 sqft
Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
199 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,207
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1197 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
North Burnet
53 Units Available
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,793
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
36 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.

Median Rent in Austin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Austin is $1,183, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,461.
Studio
$976
1 Bed
$1,183
2 Beds
$1,461
3+ Beds
$1,979
City GuideAustin
Best known as the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin has lots to offer anyone, even those of us who are not music junkies. It’s got a thriving cultural scene, gorgeous scenery, a strong business presence, unique culture, and more, all in the midst of an environment that blends fun and serenity. Read on for our complete city guide to Austin, as an aid to you as you search for the perfect apartment!

Black Cat Lounge on Austin's famed 6th Street

Kanye West performing at SXSW

Kayaking and sunbathing at Barton Creek in Austin's Greenbelt

Austin’s geographical setting is in hill country, with lots of gorgeous rivers and lakes. In fact, it’s bisected by the Colorado River (misnomer, we know) into northern and southern parts of the city. North Austin is largely residential, while downtown and southern areas of Austin hold more activity and attractions. And there are tons of areas in and around the city themselves that have their own unique characters too. Read on for our complete city guide to Austin, as an aid to you as you search for the perfect apartment!

To the northwest of the city lie established neighborhoods that some claim to feel more like Dallas than Austin. One of these is Arboretum Area, which offers top retail, great schools, high tech employers, tons of apartments, and lots of dining and nightspot options. The tech companies and University of Texas research campus are big draws for the population who live there.

On the south side of the Colorado River is an area called Barton Hills, which is absolutely full of things to do, especially outside. Apartments are plentiful here, and there are parks, swimming pools, creeks, greenbelts, hiking and biking trails, etc. all over the area. It’s an ideal place for people who love the best of all worlds because it offers plenty of activities, shopping (Barton Creek Square), great schools, and other options within itself but is also super close to downtown and 2nd street retail district.

The suburbs of Austin are also very desirable. West Lake Hills especially is a popular area with its great rolling hills, gorgeous views, and proximity to both the city and the Colorado River. It is also within the Eanes Independent School District, the top school district in Austin.

East Austin tends to be a bit more gritty and nonconformist, and is becoming an increasingly popular area of the city. It’s got lots of hole-in-the-wall places (this area serves some of Austin’s best Mexican food), murals, worn-in spots, rugged exteriors, and an eclectic mix of neighbors. Nightlife in East Austin is extensive and full of character.

Living in downtown Austin is great for those who want to be in the center of all the action. Depending on where one lives downtown, it’s either right next to or super close to the Colorado River and Lady Bird Lake, meaning there’s lots of water-play options. There are also tons of parks, museums, restaurants, shopping, and events going on too. Austin is one of the nation’s most fit cities, and this is reflected in downtown’s walkabilty as well as proximity to all kinds of trails for all kinds of activities. There’s also the weekly Farmers Market in Republic Square as well as lots of other healthy grocery options like Whole Foods and multiple Royal Blue Grocery locations.

Beyond fitness awards, Austin is a great place for tons of different people, including creative professionals. Obviously, being the Live Music Capital of the World provides tons of opportunities and a great scene for aspiring musicians and producers. However, it is also great for moviemakers, artists, authors, etc. And this is shown in the city’s eagerness to “Keep Austin Weird.” Although there are many large businesses and retail chains in the area, the city’s residents have a huge appreciation for all things indie, local, and unique. Austinites hold dear all the things that make them funky and love encouraging anything that adds to, or maintains, their funky vibe.

The main form of transportation in Austin is, of course, the classic automobile. However, plenty of public transportation options are available as well. Capital Metro is the city’s provider of public transportation, and they offer MetroBus, MetroRapid (bus service on the same line as MetroBus but with less stops), and MetroRail, that all run from north to south in the city; UT Shuttles (University of Texas transportation, free to those with a valid UT photo ID); and vanpool and carpool options.

Overall, Austin is an eclectic, thriving mix. Different parts of the city serve different interests, but all are united in their love for Austin’s unique vibe. Moving here means getting a lot of opportunities for exposure to various sounds, tastes, interests, and walks of life. It’s a great place for those who want to expand their horizons and experience varying types of influences! As always, Apartment List is here to help you find the perfect home.

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Austin’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    Austin renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Howev...

    View full Austin Renter Survey

    Here’s how Austin ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Austin’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    Austin renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Austin, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Austin include the following:

    • Austin renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Austin were jobs and career opportunities and state and local taxes, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Austin renters are commute time and public transit, which both received D grades.
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied (A), while renters who are parents are equally satisfied (A+).
    • Austin did relatively well compared to other cities in Texas, including Houston (B+) and Dallas (B).
    • Austin earned similar scores to other Southern cities such as Charlotte, NC (A-), Charleston, SC (A-) and Nashville, TN (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Beautiful landscapes and great water quality, but traffic can be bad and there is a large homeless population." – Carlton B.
    • "I love that there are so many outdoor activities to do with my family." – Troy P.
    • "I love that there’s lots of music and opportunities to enjoy nature, but public transit is spotty and it can be hard to get around" – Ally T.
    • "I love the open, creative vibe of the city. But you want to live on the same side of the city as your work or traffic will destroy you." – Caitlin T.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Austin?
    In Austin, the median rent is $976 for a studio, $1,183 for a 1-bedroom, $1,461 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,979 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Austin, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Austin?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Austin include North Austin, Riverside, West Oak Hill, Pleasant Valley, and Downtown Austin.
    How pet-friendly is Austin?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Austin received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Austin?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Austin received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Austin?
    Austin renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Austin did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Austin?
    Austin renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Austin did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Austin?
    Some of the colleges located in the Austin area include Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, Concordia University-Texas, and The University of Texas at Austin. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Austin?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Austin from include San Antonio, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.

