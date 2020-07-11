200 Luxury Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Apartment List
13 Units Available
Bluemont
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,152
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,953
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
9 Units Available
Lyon Park
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,711
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
17 Units Available
Bluemont
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,029
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
16 Units Available
Lyon Village
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,793
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
77 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
20 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,317
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
25 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,699
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
56 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,725
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1205 sqft
Homes with soundproofing, walk-in closets, high-speed internet and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a fitness center, a business center and grilling stations. Only 8 minutes from Georgetown University.
2 Units Available
Lyon Park
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,612
1418 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Clarendon with easy access to dining and nightlife. Building has automated package delivery, parking and dog washing station. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and Nest thermostats in all units.
87 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
78 Units Available
Army Navy Country Club
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
78 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
33 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,778
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
12 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,903
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
1079 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
142 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,395
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
55 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
26 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,960
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
63 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,810
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
10 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
24 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,699
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
66 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
25 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1048 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
15 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,930
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,106 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Arlington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have fallen moderately in Arlington, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,106 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

