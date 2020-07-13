164 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
75 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Origin
700 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,950
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1080 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,480
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,882
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1224 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,760
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
77 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
14 Units Available
Penrose
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
36 Units Available
Buckingham
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,695
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1096 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
Penrose
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
$
25 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to Washington, D.C. via nearby Metro or I-395. Just minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Shirlington Village. Equipped with on-site laundry in every building, large community pool, and community picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
30 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
32 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
78 Units Available
Army Navy Country Club
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
54 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
970 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
13 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1048 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
64 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Penrose
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
86 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,650
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Penrose
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
28 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
43 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
49 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,610
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,106 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Arlington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have fallen moderately in Arlington, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,106 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

