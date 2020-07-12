140 Apartments for rent in Clarendon - Courthouse, Arlington, VA
70 Units Available
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
30 Units Available
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
5 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
64 Units Available
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
28 Units Available
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,925
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
971 sqft
Newly revamped homes with quartz countertops, wooden flooring, private balconies and soundproofing. Common amenities include a fitness center, a game room and reserved parking. Two blocks from Courthouse Metro Station.
15 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
8 Units Available
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the high-life at Woodbury Park at Courthouse Apartments. Imbued with the exterior charm of historic Arlington and the interior luxury of modern living, our community is the pinnacle of first-class Arlington living.
1 Unit Available
1320 N Veitch St
1320 North Veitch Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
deposit-200 $1,366 - $2,533* Apartment Amenities and Features Walk-in closets Breakfast bars Vaulted Ceilings * Patio * Fireplaces * Cable ready Central AC Dishwashers Garbage disposals Mini blinds Deposit and Fees An application fee of $50.
1 Unit Available
1276 N WAYNE STREET
1276 North Wayne Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Williamsburg! Move right in to this beautifully maintained condominium located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Courthouse area.
1 Unit Available
1205 N GARFIELD STREET
1205 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Clarendon, 1 bedroom / 1 bath, 3rd floor, Granite counters and stainless appliances. Pool and Gym in the building.Garage. Walk to Trader Joes and Wholefoods.
1 Unit Available
1201 N GARFIELD STREET
1201 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1 BR | 1 BA unit at the desirable Station Square! Spacious open floor plan and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy morning coffee on the balcony that over looks the pool.
1 Unit Available
1220 N Fillmore St
1220 North Fillmore Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR/1BA condo on the 9th floor. North-facing unit with views of Clarendon and the Washington National Cathedral.
1 Unit Available
1321 N ADAMS COURT
1321 North Adams Court, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
715 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom condo located in the heart of Clarendon - Courthouse. Unit faces the pool and is filled with light! Open floor plan, gas fireplace in living room, in unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD
2400 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
830 sqft
Incredible location!! Beautiful Charleston condo in the heart of Clarendon! This is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath floor plan with an enclosed balcony! Featuring hardwood floors, Living Room, Dining Room and wonderful Kitchen including Stainless
1 Unit Available
1020 N HIGHLAND STREET
1020 North Highland Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Physical tours of this unit are welcome! ~ Move in Tomorrow! 1 bed 1 bath Condo in the heart of Clarendon~~Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances~ Washer and Dryer in the unit! Rooftop pool, High End Exercise room, Theatre
1 Unit Available
2220 FAIRFAX DRIVE
2220 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AWESOME location! Blocks to Courthouse & Clarendon Metro, tons of restaurants, shopping, and parks/playground plus minutes to DC. Luxury condo situated in quiet area just 2 blocks from Clarendon Blvd.
1 Unit Available
2528 FAIRFAX DRIVE N
2528 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
980 sqft
Availible for occupancy starting 7/8/2020! GORGEOUS BARTON PLACE CONDOMINIUM-SECONDS TO METRO-SHOPS-PARKS 2 MASTER SUITES-W/2 FULL BATHS-HARDWOODS IN LIVING RM W/FIREPLACE-PATIO OFF UPPER SUITE-2 PARKING PERMITS INCLUDED - NEW RENOVATIONS (NOT
33 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
117 Units Available
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
16 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,866
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
47 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
13 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
23 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,694
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,967
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,783
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
