Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 PM

119 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Arlington, VA

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
223 Units Available
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Lyon Village
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,320
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Waverly Hills
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,202
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Columbia Heights South
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
885 sqft
Community with beautiful views overlooking Army/Navy Country Club. Close to Pentagon Metro stop and I-395. Rooftop terrace, swimming pool and fitness center. Units include open kitchens, spacious closets and subway tile in bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
$
25 Units Available
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
28 Units Available
Ashton Heights
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,370
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
896 sqft
Classic architecture in quiet community. Late 1930s style updated for modern life. In-unit laundry adds to convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Make payments with easy e-payment system.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with plush carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to free parking and extra storage space, among other amenities. Four minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
$
48 Units Available
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,197
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
Columbia Heights South
Dorchester Apartments
2040 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,295
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
12 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1005 sqft
A modern community with individually controlled heating and air. Near parks, shops and restaurants. Fully renovated with modern kitchens. On-site walking and biking trails, lots of parking, and open green space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,323
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Harvey Hall Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Nauck
Shelton
3215 24th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
749 sqft
Shelton Apartments Located in Nauck neighborhood of Arlington Virginia and is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Nauck
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Henry Gardens provides affordable garden apartments in tree-lined community minutes from the bustling Shirlington neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Key Gardens Apartments. Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Nauck
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
792 sqft
Our community is is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,353
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
235 N GEORGE MASON DRIVE
235 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
666 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bath close to Ballston. Arlington Oaks is a fantastic community. Fitness Center, close to restaurants and shops. The unit has wood floors, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Communal Washer/Dryer.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights South
1830 COLUMBIA PIKE #601
1830 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,400
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Location, location, location! Welcome home to your new studio in Arlington, a few feet from 395 and just across the bridge from D.C. Cherry hardwood floors in the unit. Sun filled and cozy apartment in the prime Columbia Pike neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Aurora Highlands
702 22ND STREET S
702 22nd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION! WALK TO AMAZON'S HQ2 & CRYSTAL CITY METRO! This studio offers brand new floors, spacious kitchen w/ a private entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Alcova Heights
3701 5TH STREET S
3701 5th Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,275
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included w/rent. Bright, Spacious, L-shaped for separate Living & Sleeping. FEATURES: Large Walk in Closet, Secure Bldg. in Super Location. Quick Bus Ride(1.3 miles) to Ballston Metro. Outdoor Pool & Parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
5101 8TH ROAD S
5101 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of Arlington!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Aurora Highlands
634 23RD STREET S
634 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
2276 sqft
Lots of charm in this efficiency unit with a private entrance in a detached home. Terrific location in sought after Aurora Hills neighborhood - Close to metro, shopping and restaurants. Lawn service is included for 2020.
Rent Report
Arlington

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,106 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Arlington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have fallen moderately in Arlington, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,106 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Arlington fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

