friendship heights village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM
760 Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Blvd 1008N
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1245 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Chevy Chase/Friendship Heights with balcony and parking - Gorgeous City Condo with Sunny Panoramic Views of the Park, City Skyline and the entire Friendship Heights/Chevy Chase landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4601 N PARK AVENUE
4601 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4601 N PARK AVENUE in Friendship Heights Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4515 WILLARD AVENUE
4515 Willard Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1586 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bath corner apartment with amazing views from every room and great light.
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Chevy Chase-DC
23 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chevy Chase-DC
4 Units Available
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,325
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Chevy Chase-DC
29 Units Available
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chevy Chase-DC
3 Units Available
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
979 sqft
Unique apartments available in charming Chevy Chase neighborhood. Close to Friendship Heights Metro Station. On-site laundry and garage parking. Maintenance on call around-the-clock. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
3 Units Available
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
5727 Western Ave NW Unit B
5727 Western Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
Located in Chevy Chase DC walking distance to the Friendship Heights Metro Station is this adorable studio english basement with it's own separate entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316
5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
1 Unit Available
4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW
4319 Murdock Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,675
For more information please call/text 202-550-4631 This is a fully renovated in-law suite apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5217 Westbard Ave
5217 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3 sqft
CARE FREE LIVING AT ITS BEST - SPACIOUS GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE 4 BR 3 1/2 BA OVER 3000 SFT - FLOODED W/LIGHT - FEATURES 3 LEVELS, 9 FEET CEILINGS, HARDWD FLOORS THRU OUT, CROWN & CHAIR MOLDINGS, WET BAR, GORGEOUS KITCHEN -S/S APPLIANCES - GRANITE
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
1 Unit Available
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW
4715 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
3800 GARRISON STREET NW
3800 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
3800 sqft
Gorgeous colonial & majestic home with 6BRs 3.5BAs, Office, Garage, Beautiful Yard & Patio Space for Entertaining. Main Level includes a foyer, dining room, living room, sun room/office space, kitchen overlooking the yard, and a powder room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5520 WESTBARD AVENUE
5520 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2603 sqft
This is a light and bright charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home. The house features hardwood floors throughout , stylish tile and wood flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4627 RIVER ROAD
4627 River Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1218 sqft
Charming house in a wonderful location. Charming home in a wonderful location. Very attractive interior with refinsihed hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and sun room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4606 HARRISON STREET
4606 Harrison Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Located on an exceptionally gorgeous street, with a very short bonafide walk to FRIENDSHIP METRO! An open/inviting high level kitchen flows into both a breakfast room and a cathedral ceiling fam room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5610 WISCONSIN AVENUE
5610 Wisconsin Ave, Montgomery County, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3021 sqft
ready to move into luxurious condo in Somerset House II. Top of the line finishes throughout. Completely Renovated in 2020
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5203 CROWN ST #2
5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4610 MORGAN DRIVE
4610 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1718 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming brick colonial, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath + bonus room in attic which can be used as~ an office, a playroom or guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, skylights, galore windows and breakfast room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Friendship Heights Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,980.
Some of the colleges located in the Friendship Heights Village area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Friendship Heights Village from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD