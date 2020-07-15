Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
670 Apartments For Rent Near HU
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
62 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
83 Units Available
Glover Park
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
896 sqft
The Glover House brings together the best of several diverse and exciting D.C. neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
201 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,852
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1188 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
119 Units Available
Eckington
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,300
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1065 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
52 Units Available
U-Street
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
992 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your home is the center of your life.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
256 Units Available
U-Street
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,880
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
953 sqft
Live well at The Wren, modern apartments to suit every style — from studios to two-story lofts, all designed with balance in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
36 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 04:58 AM
34 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This city-center apartment complex features modern, recently renovated units, close to Dupont Circle metro station, Rock Creek and the Potomac Parkway. In-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Swimming pool, coffee bar, and BBQ and grill.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
114 Units Available
U-Street
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,895
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
977 sqft
Humming with energy and culture, Shaw is known as DC's most authentic neighborhood. Wander amid vibrant murals and historic buildings, cozy cafes, bars and bookstores, chic boutiques and galleries, casual eateries and inventive restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,291
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
111 Units Available
U-Street
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
26 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
74 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,552
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,101
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1155 sqft
Easy access to Route 50, Interstate 395 and public transportation routes. Upscale living with 24-hour concierge, rooftop entertainment lounge and pool with hot tub. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
104 Units Available
Eckington
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
30 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
57 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,134
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
59 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
37 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
863 sqft
Cambridge is between 12th Street and Thomas Circle. The complex offers a rooftop pool and concierge. Each unit offers dishwashers, granite counters, refrigerators and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1062 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom metro stations. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, fitness center and rooftop BBQ grilling area. Complimentary continental breakfasts and concierge services available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Belgard
33 N St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
988 sqft
Air-conditioned units that feature electronic thermostats, ceiling fans, high ceilings, oversized closets, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Close to the Academy for Ideal Education.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,815
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
133 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,998
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,233
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1017 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.