Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground 24hr maintenance bike storage package receiving green community online portal

Welcome to Haven Columbia Pike Apartments in Arlington VA. Our dedicated staff and maintenance team are here to serve you! We feature 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Each comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, separate dining area, washer/dryer, private entrance/patio. Select units include a breakfast bar. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, control of their own heating and air conditioning, and free parking. Haven Columbia Pike Apartments is conveniently located within minutes of Columbia Pike, Bailey's Crossroads, grocery stores, and a range of shopping, dining, and entertainment. It's also next door to Tyrol Hill Community Park's picnic areas, playground, and basketball courts. Contact us to complete your application online or schedule your tour. We look forward to meeting you!