Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

Haven Columbia Pike

Open Now until 5:30pm
805 S Florida St · (703) 810-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 805-01 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 5100-B2 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5104-08 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 803-03 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 5100-01 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven Columbia Pike.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bike storage
package receiving
green community
online portal
Welcome to Haven Columbia Pike Apartments in Arlington VA. Our dedicated staff and maintenance team are here to serve you! We feature 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Each comes with a fully-equipped kitchen, separate dining area, washer/dryer, private entrance/patio. Select units include a breakfast bar. Residents enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, control of their own heating and air conditioning, and free parking. Haven Columbia Pike Apartments is conveniently located within minutes of Columbia Pike, Bailey's Crossroads, grocery stores, and a range of shopping, dining, and entertainment. It's also next door to Tyrol Hill Community Park's picnic areas, playground, and basketball courts. Contact us to complete your application online or schedule your tour. We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 --Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 60 pounds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Haven Columbia Pike have any available units?
Haven Columbia Pike has 12 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven Columbia Pike have?
Some of Haven Columbia Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven Columbia Pike currently offering any rent specials?
Haven Columbia Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven Columbia Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven Columbia Pike is pet friendly.
Does Haven Columbia Pike offer parking?
Yes, Haven Columbia Pike offers parking.
Does Haven Columbia Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven Columbia Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven Columbia Pike have a pool?
No, Haven Columbia Pike does not have a pool.
Does Haven Columbia Pike have accessible units?
No, Haven Columbia Pike does not have accessible units.
Does Haven Columbia Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven Columbia Pike has units with dishwashers.

