Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

305 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA with parking

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
38 Units Available
Douglas Park
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
28 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
13 Units Available
North Highland
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,514
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
49 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,500
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
61 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,795
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,839
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1466 sqft
Master-planned village featuring luxury layouts and amenities. Modern kitchens featuring quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathrooms with tubs and stand-alone showers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Nauck
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
70 Units Available
Long Branch Creek
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1508 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature granite counters, patio/balcony and optional fireplace. Residents enjoy the community garden, pool and business center. Close to Pentagon Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
117 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
70 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
Waycroft - Woodlawn
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1012 sqft
Next to Ballston Beaver Pond Park and walking trails. Close to I-66, shops and entertainment. Urban-style studio through two-bedroom apartments with W/D, central air, large closets and high ceilings. Bike storage, sundeck chill lounge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Columbia Heights South
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1243 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Bluemont
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,928
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,866
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Lyon Village
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,107
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Penrose
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Clarendon - Courthouse
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arlington, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

