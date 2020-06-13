125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
$
Penrose
18 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
Army Navy Country Club
50 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
1 Unit Available
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1263 sqft
Close to Ballston-MU Metro Station, these homes feature soundproofed rooms, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a fully-equipped business center, a game room and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Aurora Highlands
54 Units Available
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,821
2068 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Nauck
19 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1632 sqft
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
104 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1972 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crystal City Shops
50 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1751 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
$
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
$
Lyon Park
12 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
$
Lyon Village
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,052
1408 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Long Branch Creek
67 Units Available
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1508 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature granite counters, patio/balcony and optional fireplace. Residents enjoy the community garden, pool and business center. Close to Pentagon Metro.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Clarendon - Courthouse
27 Units Available
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1647 sqft
State-of-the-art features like stainless steel sinks, ceramic tile, terrace, and French doors. Plush wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. Within walking distance of Whole Foods, retail, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Waverly Hills
21 Units Available
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1570 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
Penrose
4 Units Available
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Lyon Village
19 Units Available
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
Ashton Heights
9 Units Available
Birchwood
525 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1166 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, private balconies and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a business center, a 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities, for residents. Twelve minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
$
Maywood
9 Units Available
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,415
1411 sqft
Cherry Hill offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Offering oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, many with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Aurora Highlands
173 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1483 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Waverly Hills
21 Units Available
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1591 sqft
Walking distance to Lee Heights Shops and easy access to Ballston Metro station. Outdoor amenities include pool, sundeck, and fire pit. Pet-friendly facilities with pet spa and pet park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
Buckingham
6 Units Available
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1385 sqft
Three- and four-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens and plush carpeting. Residents have access to a business center, 24-hour gym and bike lockers, among other amenities. Nine minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
48 Units Available
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Crystal City Shops
151 Units Available
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,091
1413 sqft
Sweeping natural expanses meet glistening design at The Sur, a transformative living experience in Crystal City, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
North Highland
4 Units Available
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
Luxury, garden-style apartments just minutes from George Washington Memorial Parkway. Bright one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private parking. In-unit laundry and balconies are available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Nauck
7 Units Available
Shelton
3215 24th St S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1044 sqft
Shelton Apartments Located in Nauck neighborhood of Arlington Virginia and is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

