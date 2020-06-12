204 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Apartment List
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Aurora Highlands
173 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Aurora Highlands
54 Units Available
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1234 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
Crystal City Shops
24 Units Available
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1152 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
Nauck
19 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1164 sqft
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Crystal City Shops
105 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Long Branch Creek
33 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Crystal City Shops
50 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
16 Units Available
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Fairlington - Shirlington
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Buckingham
33 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1098 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
Lyon Village
19 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1147 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1089 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Crystal City Shops
27 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Bluemont
14 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,911
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Crystal City Shops
3 Units Available
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Lyon Village
50 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Penrose
16 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1033 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Aurora Highlands
13 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Lyon Village
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,886
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Penrose
10 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
North Highland
4 Units Available
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
850 sqft
Luxury, garden-style apartments just minutes from George Washington Memorial Parkway. Bright one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private parking. In-unit laundry and balconies are available.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

