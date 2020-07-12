/
crystal city shops
1260 Apartments for rent in Crystal City Shops, Arlington, VA
49 Units Available
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
38 Units Available
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,500
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
110 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,475
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
18 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
10 Units Available
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
25 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
21 Units Available
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,475
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,877
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1224 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Route 1, this complex is pet friendly with a playground, pool and gym. BBQ/grill area for entertaining. Units feature accent walls, recently renovated kitchens and spectacular views.
24 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,699
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
43 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,154
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
24 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,090
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
27 Units Available
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,710
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,873
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1158 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
57 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,593
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
25 Units Available
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,805
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1310 sqft
Eco-friendly meets luxury. LEED Silver design with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and so much more. There is a pool, private parking and a 24-hour concierge. Bus stop outside your door.
12 Units Available
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,930
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
44 Units Available
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,682
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1453 sqft
Ready to leave your car behind? These apartments are located in the center of Crystal City, above the Metro, and feature luxuries from in-unit laundry to putting green, 24-hour gym to on-site coffee bar.
210 Units Available
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,073
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,413
1188 sqft
Sweeping natural expanses meet glistening design at The Sur, a transformative living experience in Crystal City, Virginia.
6 Units Available
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1068 sqft
Blocks from the Crystal City Metro station with views of downtown Washington D.C. On-site facilities include yoga room, fitness center, expansive private balconies, and racquetball court.
47 Units Available
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,063
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1129 sqft
At Altaire North, we set out to create an elevated living experience that sees beyond the expected. A coveted location at National Landing blends convenience with escape, where you can take in expansive views of the Washington D.C. skyline.
199 Units Available
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,787
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1114 sqft
Be one of the first to live at The Clark, a brand-new apartment community in Crystal City. Located on the west bank of the Potomac River, right off Jefferson Davis Hwy (Rt.
16 Units Available
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,852
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1285 sqft
This complex has it all. Putting green, 24-hour gym, yoga and beautiful pool. In-unit laundry, dishwashers and patio/balcony. Close to Crystal City Underground and the Metro with easy access to shops and dining.
1 Unit Available
1211 S Eads St #2101
1211 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2969 sqft
Stunning, Luxurious Penthouse w/ Views of Monument in Crystal City. All utilities Included! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this stunning 3Bd/2.5Bth luxury PENTHOUSE in Crystal City next door to the new Amazon Head Quarters.
1 Unit Available
1805 Crystal Drive #204S
1805 South Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crystal City 1/1 Condo - close to METRO & Shops - Beautiful condo in a Great Location! Completely Remodeled Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops and New SS Appliances. Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, Freshly Painted.
1 Unit Available
3600 S GLEBE ROAD
3600 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning, highly sought after 1 b/r + private patio with 5-star amenities at The Eclipse on Center Park! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen, warm hardwood floors, & large windows.
1 Unit Available
3650 S GLEBE ROAD
3650 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,495
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning, highly sought after studio + private balcony with 5-star amenities at The Eclipse on Center Park! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen & large windows. Great open floor plan you can relax on the sunny balcony.
