Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

721 Apartments for rent in Denver, CO

Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Goldsmith
26 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,008
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden
15 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden
11 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,122
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden South
44 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southmoor Park
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,269
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1031 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Hampden
2 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Downtown Denver
32 Units Available
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1321 sqft
Expansive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Theater room with projector screen and seating for a dozen. Rooftop deck and fireside lounge. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio and group classes. Unbeatable location right on the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
East Colfax
11 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,642
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Cheesman Park
9 Units Available
Nuvo
1211 Vine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
920 sqft
Beautiful location near Denver Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, private balconies and granite counters. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
West Highland
4 Units Available
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,340
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
944 sqft
Located in West Highland with easy access to Sloan's Lake Park and the Downtown Aquarium. Communal clubhouse with 24-hour gym, BBQ facilities, a fire pit, and more. All units have built-in laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
University Park
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldsmith
4 Units Available
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Downtown Denver
15 Units Available
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,394
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1200 sqft
Apartments come with built-in wine racks, ceramic tile floors and a fireplace. Community amenities include a fitness center, landscaped courtyard and game room. Conveniently located right in Historic Ballpark Neighborhood for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
Lowry Field
15 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Five Points
18 Units Available
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,456
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Kennedy
13 Units Available
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$929
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
Capitol Hill
16 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,070
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Kennedy
16 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.

Median Rent in Denver

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Denver is $1,067, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,350.
Studio
$873
1 Bed
$1,067
2 Beds
$1,350
3+ Beds
$1,962
City GuideDenver
"The bright lights of Denver are shinin' like diamonds, like ten thousand jewels in the sky." (-Willie Nelson, "Denver").

Denver, the Mile-High City. It’s as if everything here is at its pinnacle. The sun is practically always shining, everyone’s happy and fit, and the economy—unlike so many other locales in the U.S.—is soaring. Denver also claims a handful of universities, three highly successful major league sports teams, a spattering of breweries (both macro and micro), and an increasingly efficient mass transit system. There are many, many reasons to move to this old trading post just east of the Rocky Mountains.

Having trouble with Craigslist Denver? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

16th Street Mall in Denver's civic center

Goats climbing Mount Evans

Civic Center Park

Rocky Mountain Lifestyle

We’re not lying when we say that in Denver, health and fitness are king. Invest in an REI membership, secure a pair of skis or a snowboard, and exchange your loafers for a pair of Chacos (which you should expect to wear year-round).

Seriously, though: this town loves outdoor sports. Boulder’s Flatirons protest the plains a meager 30 miles away, and the Estes Park entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park is only 50 miles further. If you’re not willing to get active, you’re going to miss out on a lot of social opportunities. This also means you’ll need a mode of transportation and great parking. Make sure your apartment has either covered parking, assigned parking sports or a secure parking garage — or make sure to find a roommate with one and one hell of a closet for all that gear. Let’s get you acquainted with your options for storage—er, accommodation!

Denver is also dog city (23 dog parks in the Denver metro area) and it seems that almost every apartment, bar, restaurant, grocery store, mall, etc is pet friendly. Don't be surprised to see a friendly pup hop up on a bar-stool next to you at the local pub and chow down.

Country Roads, Take Me Home…

Henry John Deutschendorf, Jr. (John Denver to you noobs) didn’t err when he chained not only his name but also his decidedly smiley brand of folk music to this city and its nearby mountains. But you’ll likely be smiling only after you master these roads, which can feel a bit “country” even inside the city limits.

Like many cities in the western U.S., Denver evolved organically: planners only later imposing number schemes and cardinal directionality, bringing order to (beautiful) chaos. Thus the neighborhoods in Denver follow no pattern. Instead, they pop up like dandelions in springtime.

Great metaphor, huh? But if it’s true, it means you’re going to have a time and a half navigating this prairie. Here are some hints to aid you find your pick among the local flora.

The Denver Arrangement

Because there really are so many varieties, we’ve picked only the neighborhoods closest to the city center.

LoDo: Ah, the stately orchid. Lower Downtown (get it now, dontcha?) perches on the park-lined Platte River. Close to Union Station, Coors Field, MCAD (the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver), and the Auraria Campus (an educational facility housing three public universities), LoDo leaves little for want. Parking is crazy, and crazy expensive, so find a complex with a private garage if possible. Unsurprisingly, this zone has the highest rates in town. Don’t get your hopes up for anything less than $900/month for a studio, $1650/month for a two-bedroom unit. This is also a relatively pet-friendly area. Unless your beloved Fido is smaller than the average carry-on luggage item—and you don’t mind paying an extra fee—look elsewhere.

Uptown/Capitol Hill: Each portion of this neighborhood borders the central business district, making the iris a perfect example for it. Irises look a lot like orchids, but (due to being more common), they brag a slightly lower price tag. $800-$900/month for a spacious studio to enjoy the urban residential feel of Uptown. If you care to mix this sentiment with historic architecture; and higher population density, skip south to Capitol Hill. Cap Hill has a young, energetic, pedestrian-friendly feel—although if you’re not looking to extend your college years into professional adulthood, you may find the neighbors tiresome, despite their “eccentricity.” $700/month all-inclusive studio near Wax Trax Records is the low end. More pet friendly than LoDo.

Five Points: You’d do well to call this one the desert sage. Its close-in location makes this neighborhood prime fodder for urban renewal. Great access to downtown with a fraction of the action. (In other words: perfect for commuters!) Lots of stand-alone homes converted to duplexes and single-accommodation apartments, some of which go for as little as $825/month (for a whole house?!), but some as much as $1500/month (2nd floor converted executive condo). Expect the deposit to match the monthly rent.

East Denver: The multicolored gazania represents this strange conglomeration of communities. Park Hill is the first intentional interracial neighborhood, and Congress Park was gentrified long ago. The latter is jealously close to the Botanic Gardens and Cheesman Park. Both neighborhoods are vying to be considered part of the proper “midtown” section of Denver, and new apartment complexes will reflect this competitive stance in their rates. A two-bedroom townhouse in Park Hill ought to run you $1400-$1600/month, but that will likely include a pool and gym access. It’s easier to find single apartments in Congress Park, which should cost $600-$800/month and require a 12-month lease.

Washington Park and Baker: Washington Park is as all-American as the sunflower. Imagine “Life is Good”-clad parents training for marathons with their wee ones in the stroller, careening down a beautiful, tree-lined street. This perfect portrait is gonna cost, ya, though: expect around $800-1000/month for a single duplex apartment complete with washer and dryer and an assigned parking spot. The historic Baker neighborhood, on the other hand, sits west of Washington Park and boasts dive bars and dirty music venues. Here’s South Denver’s veritable cactus. It doesn’t get any edgier than setting off to thrift the S. Broadway strip. $650/month for a two bedroom apartment sets the bottom range; a single room in a renovated Victorian, however, can cost you that much alone.

Lincoln Park: The dahlia of Denver, Lincoln Park is awesome. Revitalization work is well underway which would turn this close-in neighborhood into a cultural hub. That said, it’s not there yet…So be wary and check the digs out thoroughly. Inexpensive rent here (some single units $500/month), but you’re usually looking at an older complex.

Highlands: At long last! The coveted rose. The Highlands enclave has become incredibly popular in recent years, as it combines the amenities of the other close-in neighborhoods without the parking problem of LoDo.. Sitting just across I-25 from downtown, Highlands consists of pockets of boutiques and pubs, solid restaurants with local flavor and heaps of diverse housing. $800/month for a one bedroom luxury apartment; $1400/month for a three-bedroom ranch house. And everyone has a dog or baby, according to his or her preference!

The best way to find an apartment in Denver is simply to go meandering in this sunny wonderland yourself. Just don’t get distracted and try to bed down in one of the many glorious parks—that’s still illegal, even in Denver. Good luck, dear hopeful Coloradoan. Recall the words of our patron saint: “Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy…”

Now go getcha some!

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Denver Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Denver Rent Report. Denver rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Denver rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Denver rents declined significantly over the past month

Denver rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Denver stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,351 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Denver's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Denver over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Denver rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Denver, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Denver is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Denver's median two-bedroom rent of $1,351 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Denver.
    • While rents in Denver fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Denver than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Denver.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Denver’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Denver renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With...

    View full Denver Renter Survey

    Here’s how Denver ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Denver’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Denver renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in tech hubs, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Denver."

    Key findings in Denver include the following:

    • Denver renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Denver were social life and recreational activities, which both received A grades.
    • The area of concern to Denver renters was the affordability (D).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it a C.
    • Denver earned similar scores to Fort Collins (A) and Colorado Springs (B+), but earned higher marks than Aurora (C).
    • Denver earned similar marks to other Tech Hubs, including San Francisco, CA (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Austin, TX (A-).

    The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "High cost of living, but everything else makes the cost worthwhile." – Nicole Z.
    • "Rapid growth means lots of diversity, which makes the city exciting and dynamic. I love the beautiful weather and outdoor activities all year long." – Breanna S.
    • "Love the access to mountains, friendly people and active lifestyle. Traffic and cost of living are getting worse though." – Sarah M.
    • "It’s sunny 300 days out of the year. There are tons of recreational opportunities and a world-class park system. Beautiful people with beautiful attitudes." – Robert R.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Denver?
    In Denver, the median rent is $873 for a studio, $1,067 for a 1-bedroom, $1,350 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,962 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Denver, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Denver?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Denver include Downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, Five Points, Hampden, and Speer.
    How pet-friendly is Denver?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Denver received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Denver?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Denver received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Denver?
    Denver renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Denver did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Denver?
    Denver renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Denver did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Denver?
    Some of the colleges located in the Denver area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and Regis University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Denver?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Denver from include Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

