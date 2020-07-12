/
columbia forest
709 Apartments for rent in Columbia Forest, Arlington, VA
13 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
4 Units Available
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
994 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped state-of-the-art kitchens, in-unit laundry and extra storage room. Common amenities include bike storage, a fitness center and a community room. Ten minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
1 Unit Available
4500 S Four Mile Run Dr #1230
4500 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom unit at the Brittany - Updated open kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile, living & dining areas have hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, great balcony. Great amenities like fitness center, outdoor pool, tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
1121 South Columbus Street
1121 South Columbus Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2010 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Columbia Forest. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 Unit Available
4600 FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE
4600 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN & BATHROOM IN THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO*VERTICAL BLINDS COVER THE EXPANDED WINDOWS*BEAUTIFUL WOOD PARQUET FLOORS*2 PARKING SPACES (DECALS) INCLUDED*ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*SORRY - NO PETS, NO SMOKING AND
1 Unit Available
5169 11TH STREET S
5169 11th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1050 sqft
Single family home, 2 BR, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia Forest
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
34 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
145 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
38 Units Available
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
67 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
35 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,404
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
23 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
3 Units Available
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,494
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home.
10 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
17 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
15 Units Available
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
28 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,598
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
41 Units Available
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
989 sqft
to Centro With easy access to your favorite destinations, Centro Arlington is the place you can't wait to come home to.
12 Units Available
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, off-street parking and next to Tyrol Hill Park. Minutes from plenty of shopping, Bailey's Crossroads and Columbia Pike.
131 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
2 Units Available
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with plush carpeting, designer kitchens and sound-proofing between units. Residents have access to free parking, among other amenities. Columbia Pike is 5 minutes away.
