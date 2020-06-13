480 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX📍
Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Fountain Place in Dallas' Art District
Building from where John F. Kennedy was assassinated
Traveling Man Sculpture in Deep Ellum
For anyone new to the area, there are a number of cities surrounding Dallas that aren't, well, Dallas. In the manner of some New Jersey realtors who mislead couples into thinking that 45 minutes from “the city” isn't that bad, I’m here to tell you that 45 minutes is more like an hour and a half. Yes, it is that bad. Allen, Plano, Richardson, Frisco and McKinney are all great areas in their own right, but for the sake of shorter commute times, they won’t be covered. However, if commute time isn't an issue, then definitely do not cross them off your list.
Regardless of the neighborhood, one consistent feature of Dallas is the amazing and sometimes extremely hot weather - May through October, the average daily high tops 80 degrees. As a result of this many Dallas apartment communities focus on providing amenities to help their residents deal with the extreme heat. Almost every apartment in Dallas will come equipped with air conditioning and many of the communities have invested significantly in having great outdoor pool areas and indoor gyms for their residents to enjoy.
Using downtown as a reference point, let’s get to the Dallas neighborhoods.
Addison: With minimal traffic, Addison is located a quick 15 minutes north of downtown on the Tollway. Addison is actually a city in its’ own right, so technically it’s not a Dallas neighborhood; but since it’s so close, you might as well give it a look. Thankfully, Addison is home to tons of apartments. If you’re a recent graduate, you’ll definitely feel welcome among the large number of young professionals that already call the trendy Addison Circle area “home”. Apartment prices in Addison are varied and definitely dependent upon location and type; older complexes outside the Addison Circle area run around $600-$900 per month, whereas units within the actual Circle neighborhood itself start at about $800. Addison is also home to a large number of restaurants and bars, and totes some excellent shopping as well.
Deep Ellum: An artsy little enclave just east of downtown, Deep Ellum is literally on the easternmost edge of downtown Dallas. Deep Ellum is a historic little neighborhood with industrial roots and a gritty past. Happily, Deep Ellum today is yet again an arts and entertainment district with a quirky and independent personality. Most of the apartments in this area are loft-style, and, as such, tend to run a bit pricier than most other homes, usually upwards of $700. Thankfully, the price of your place will be complimented by the excellent batch of restaurants nearby, many of which have earned citywide recognition for their unique and delicious menus. Still not convinced? How about living just a few blocks from the Dallas Farmers Market? Yeah, we thought that sounded pretty nice too.
Downtown: Honestly, outside of Dallas, downtown doesn't have the most amazing reputation. Downtown is full of historical, Art Deco-style buildings that languished for years before developers saw the potential in converting them to residences. Downtown today is an entirely different area than it was even ten years ago. Zagat-rated restaurants dot Main Street and the flagship location of the celebrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus all sit pretty in the downtown area. Buildings that once housed old telephone companies now offer sweeping views of the skyline from rooftop decks and pools. Many Downtown apartments are not near parks and as a result have gone out of their way to offer services to the pet friendly crowd. These apartments will often have dog parks and sometimes even contract with local dog walkers to provide in unit pet care. Downtown has been slowly luring people back over the past several years, and it now boasts a thriving nightlife for all you club fanatics. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the gorgeously renovated apartments run a little steep, starting around $800 and running as high as $2,000.
Highland Park/University Park: Located approximately 5 minutes north of downtown, the Highland Park/University Park (“Park Cities”) area doesn't typically bring “apartments” to mind, but there are actually quite a few town homes, duplexes and condos in the area to explore. The closer you get to Southern Methodist University, the more town homes you’ll find, but they’re not exclusively student-housing, and the students who do live there aren't typically the rowdy, Animal House-style kids (they live on campus in the fraternity houses). Home to the country’s first outdoor shopping center, Highland Park Village, as well as the historic Snyder Plaza, this area features some of the best shopping and eating around. There’s usually a unit or two to be found, but beware: They go quickly and typically cost upwards of $1,000 per month for a one bedroom apartment, minimum.
Knox-Henderson: Situated a whopping 2 minutes south of the Park Cities and 5 minutes north of downtown, the Knox-Henderson area is where you’ll find an eclectic group of people. Apartments in this area are very near the Katy Trail, Dallas’ most popular jogging and biking trail, and are typically smaller, two and three story complexes, which are exceptionally well-kept. Since this area is getting close to the coveted Uptown district, rent runs from around $600 in one of the smaller, older complexes (old in this case does not mean dilapidated) to upwards of $1,200 in one of the über-trendy boutique-style apartments.
Oak Lawn: A couple blocks west of Uptown, Oak Lawn is Uptown’s quirky, free-spirited sister. A mixed crowd, this neighborhood isn't exclusively young people, old people or families; you’ll find a little bit of everything. There are extremely fancy (read: pricey) high-rises, quaint one-bedroom apartments and the odd town-home. This area is close to everything: downtown is a stone’s throw away, there’s easy access to the Tollway and Interstate 75 and there are restaurants galore. This area and Uptown are pretty sought-after, so you’ll need to do some digging to A) find what you want, and B) so you don’t get ripped off. Similar to the Knox-Henderson area, the older apartments in Oak Lawn are rather nice, so don’t be dissuaded by the date the complex was built, you’ll just need to do a little research. Expect rent to increase from around $700 for at older complex to close to $5,000 for a new town home.
Uptown: Ah, Uptown. Saved the best for last…or did I? If you’re young, don’t mind noise, and value being able to walk to and from bars and restaurants, then this is your best bet. If you would prefer a quieter locale, free of inebriated neighbors at late hours, guess what? It’s the best for you too. You see, Uptown is a small neighborhood approximately 3 minutes from downtown, but it is absolutely jam-packed with apartments and condos. There are trendy addresses that are too noisy to validate the cost, then there are the equally nice and equally convenient apartments across the street (any street, there are literally apartments everywhere) that are substantially less noisy and likely cost a little less. Uptown encompasses the hoppin' of section McKinney Avenue comes packed with no less than 50 bars and restaurants, selling everything from Jello-shots and French fries to Lychee martinis and gourmet sushi. Rent is reflective of how close you want to be to the action and what in unit amenities you want: $2,000 will get you a two bedroom apartment with a washer and dryer above a shopping center, whereas for a more modest $800 you can live a block and a half away and walk to the shopping center. The choice is entirely up to you.
Dallas County is home to over two million residents spread out over a little less than 1,000 square miles. Being such a spread-out city, pedestrian traffic is more or less restricted to individual neighborhoods and shopping centers, and unless you’re fortunate enough to work within walking distance of the office, a method of transportation is a must. Most Dallas commuters chose to drive so Dallas area apartment communities are used to dealing with cars and offer a variety of parking options. These options range from first come first serve spaces to car ports to fully covered parking garages (sometimes even private garages), just know that you'll often pay extra for the additional privacy.
For anyone whose car has been incapacitated due to skyrocketing gas prices or any other unforeseen circumstance, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses and light-rail trains have strategically located stations with service across the city.
Dallas is connected by a series of highways, the main north-south thoroughfares being the Dallas North Tollway, Interstate 75 and Interstate 35, and the primary east-west arteries being Interstate 635 and Loop 12. For the sake of confusion, city planners across the country seem to have a predilection for naming major highways one thing on local signs and something completely different on non-local maps. The above-mentioned highways are referred to locally as, the Tollway, Central Expressway, 35, LBJ and Northwest Highway, respectively.
If your commute requires you to go south on the Tollway or south on Interstate 75 in the morning (or conversely, north on either of those highways in the evening), expect delays. It’s also typically a good bet to avoid Woodall Rodgers (which connects Interstates 75 and 35) in the morning and afternoon if you can. Interstate 653 is always bad (always, since the beginning of time, apparently), and a massive construction project has just begun that all but guarantees road rage-related delays for the next several years. Really.
Now that you've gotten the inside scoop, you’re set to go out and take this apartment-filled city by storm. Whether you pick Uptown, Downtown, or any other town, we’re sure you've got the proper tools to find the place that fits you best. Good luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 Dallas Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month
Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
- While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Dallas’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Dallas renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...
Here’s how Dallas ranks on:
Apartment List has released Dallas’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Dallas renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."
Key Findings in Dallas include the following:
- Dallas renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Dallas were state and local taxes and social life, which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Dallas renters are quality of local schools and safety and low crime rate, which both received scores of B-.
- Dallas millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B-, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it an A-.
- Dallas earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Fort Worth (B), Arlington (B+) and Irving (B), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
- Dallas did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the abundance of jobs, events, lots of businesses, great nightlife and football culture. I hate the constant traffic and rising rent prices that comes with the population growth in Dallas." –Briana B.
- "I love that there are so many diverse activities in the Dallas. There are great parks, museums, restaurants, colleges, and many friendly people in the Dallas area." –Anon.
- "Dallas is definitely a pet friendly city, and there are great spots for brunch on the weekends." –Emily S.
- "I hate the weather in the summer, but I love the weather in the winter." –Marla D.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.