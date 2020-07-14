All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments

1919 Clarendon Blvd · (703) 546-9623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 342 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 326 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 343 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 444 · Avail. now

$3,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 8

$3,287

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,352

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
yoga
business center
elevator
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online One of Arlington's newest luxury apartments. Schedule an appointment today to reserve a rental home at 19Nineteen Clarendon before availability runs out! 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments are just footsteps from Arlington's best shops, dining, and only two blocks from the Orange/Silver Line Court House Metro station. 19Nineteen residents in Arlington enjoy the convenience of underground parking, and the luxury of additional storage. Enjoy the refreshing style of a sophisticated apartment with such features as LEED certification, Italian cabinetry in every stylish fully-equipped kitchen and granite countertops throughout! Schedule a tour of our beautiful pet-friendly rental community, and see for yourself what sets our luxury apartments in Arlington apart from the rest! Visit ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 100.00
limit: 2
restrictions: WE LOVE OUR 1919 PETS! Please call for more information as some fees do apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $125/month. Unreserved, reserved, and motorcycle parking available!.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments have any available units?
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments has 19 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments have?
Some of 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments offers parking.
Does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments has a pool.
Does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments have accessible units?
No, 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity