Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym green community parking pool table bbq/grill yoga business center elevator pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online One of Arlington's newest luxury apartments. Schedule an appointment today to reserve a rental home at 19Nineteen Clarendon before availability runs out! 19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments are just footsteps from Arlington's best shops, dining, and only two blocks from the Orange/Silver Line Court House Metro station. 19Nineteen residents in Arlington enjoy the convenience of underground parking, and the luxury of additional storage. Enjoy the refreshing style of a sophisticated apartment with such features as LEED certification, Italian cabinetry in every stylish fully-equipped kitchen and granite countertops throughout! Schedule a tour of our beautiful pet-friendly rental community, and see for yourself what sets our luxury apartments in Arlington apart from the rest! Visit ...