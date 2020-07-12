/
/
/
radnor fort myer heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Radnor - Fort Myer Heights, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
16 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,866
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
23 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,694
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,967
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
77 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,765
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1138 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments just two blocks from the Orange Line Court House Metro station. Underground parking, extra storage if needed and elegant kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
36 Units Available
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,810
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,744
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,913
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
13 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,194
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,876
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1048 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,398
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1376 sqft
Indulge in luxury in these modern apartments in the heart of Clarendon. One block from the Court House Metro station and close to fine dining and great shopping. Contemporary units with recent updates.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
967 sqft
Concierge services, a fitness center and controlled access highlight the many amenities available to residents. Apartments are LEED-certified and feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Georgetown University and the Teddy Roosevelt Bridge are nearby.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
12 Units Available
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,903
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,293
1079 sqft
Close to city center for easy commute. Granite counters and stainless steel in kitchen. Your dog and cat are welcome. Use the club room and gym as well as the fully- appointed conference room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whispering Oaks is located on a quiet street in the highly sought after neighborhood of Arlington. The building has undergone a renovation and has been restored with contemporary finishes and amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
94 Units Available
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,150
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,003
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,101
1047 sqft
Gables Pointe 14 is an upscale community featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 NORTH OAK STREET 1430
1600 North Oak Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Unit 1430 Available 08/01/20 ROSSLYN - BELVEDERE CONDO 2BR /2BA + 2 PARKING - Property Id: 310796 $2750 / 2br - 1150ft2 - Huge 2 BR Rental -Condo with 2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED Belvedere Condo, Rosslyn Apartment, located on the 14th floor of the
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1320 FORT MYER DRIVE
1320 North Fort Myer Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
628 sqft
Spacious and BEAUTIFUL, WALK TO METRO condo>Wonderful Rosslyn location and easy access to GEORGETOWN, DC, CLARENDON, COURTHOUSE>Renovated unit w/plenty of light and mid-level treed view>Custom 2-Toned freshly painted throughout>Updated kitchen, nice
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 15th 320
2001 15th St N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
649 sqft
Luxury Living 1 BD 1BA 4m Walk to Courthouse Metro - Property Id: 280308 Move in Ready 1 Bedroom 1 Bath available for rent in Luxury Odyssey Building in Arlington, VA. High-End amenities & stunning rooftop views of DC & monuments.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1200 N NASH STREET
1200 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,500
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUNNY FURNISHED STUDIO WITH WESTERN EXPOSURE. MOVE IN WITH JUST YOUR SUITCASE. ALL UTILITIES & ASSIGNED PARKING ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. TENANT PAYS FOR PHONE, INTERNET AND CABLE.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1021 Arlingtown Blvd
1021 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL LOW PRICE!!! $1600 a month, 3 month min. For leases 6 months or longer, $1500. Available NOW Fully furnished, all utilities included, studio apartment with view of Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2001 15TH STREET N
2001 15th Street North, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This largest 1 bedroom, 1 bath corner unit in the very stylish and contemporary Odyssey building is filled with an abundance of natural light.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1510 12TH STREET N
1510 12th Street North, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
947 sqft
SPACIOUS, SUN-FILLED 1BA/1BA UNIT IN 1510 CONDO, A SMALL, WELL-MANAGED BLDG.. THIS LOVELY UNIT HAS MANY SPECIAL DETAILS - HARDWOOD FLRS, TILED, MODERN BATH W/SEPARATE VANITY.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1201 N NASH STREET
1201 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1028 sqft
NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!!This boutique luxury condominium project is located across from the Iwo Jima Memorial and a one-minute commute to DC! Enjoy the convenience of Rosslyn shopping and eateries. A short walk to Rosslyn metro.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829
1121 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1121 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22209 . AGENTS WELCOME!....WALK TO METRO -ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WITH GAR SPACE!!, Park the car as it is just a short stroll to everything! Modern kitchen, hardwood floors, large windows, & gas cooking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1800 WILSON BOULEVARD
1800 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Location, Bright 1BR & 1BA Unit in the heart of Courthouse area! One Car garage parking space, 9-10' high ceilings, SS Appliances, Granite, HW floors in Kitchen and Living room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1315 ODE STREET
1315 North Ode Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
628 sqft
GORGEOUS, WALK TO METRO condo>Easy access to G'TOWN, DC, CLARENDON, COURTHOUSE, shopping & dining>Renovated unit w/plenty of light>Custom 2-Toned Painted>Updated kitchen, nice appliances + microwave>Beautiful wood floors>Desirable garden style
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VABailey's Crossroads, VASeven Corners, VALake Barcroft, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDLincolnia, VAWest Falls Church, VA