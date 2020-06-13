Apartment List
CO
/
colorado springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

389 Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Palmer Park
Vista Grande
Park Hill
Village Seven
Briargate
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Interquest
25 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Pleasant Valley
15 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Garden Ranch
7 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Garden Ranch
4 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
652 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Falcon Estates
6 Units Available
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Palmer Park
22 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$992
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Sundown
19 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,169
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Broadmoor Bluffs
21 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Falcon Estates
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Briargate
21 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trailridge
12 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Village Seven
31 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$802
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Anderosa
13 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
Village Seven
8 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$785
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Broadmoor
9 Units Available
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
Cozy Colorado Springs apartments overlook meticulously manicured gardens. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and large closets in modern units. On-site swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near Interstate 25.

Median Rent in Colorado Springs

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Colorado Springs is $990, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,277.
Studio
$813
1 Bed
$990
2 Beds
$1,277
3+ Beds
$1,857
City GuideColorado Springs
Situated at the base of the southern Rocky Mountains and in between a half dozen military installations, Colorado Springs is a dream location for outdoors enthusiasts, military families, and anyone looking for a home in greener pastures. The people in CO Springs are open-minded and full of southern hospitality. Apartments are very affordable for the most part, and come complete with mountain views, wide-open spaces, and all with the conveniences of a big city. Traffic, and weather are all mi...

Having trouble with Craigslist Colorado Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renter's Advocate

With perfect weather, crisp mountain air, little traffic, and some of the nicest people you will ever meet, it's pretty tempting to let your guard down and sign up with the first charming little apartment you see. However, a little strategy is needed to get the best deal on a rental around here.

Rate Increases. So you've found an apartment in a popular location for less than $600 a month and you’re wondering what the catch is. Well, look very carefully at your lease. A popular trend among landlords in the Springs is to raise the rent $50 every six months. That means you would be paying $700 a month for the next year's lease, $800 for the year after that, and so on. Others will charge fees for ridiculous things, like notes in the suggestion box, or fixing your toilet. Beware of lousy landlords, especially if the rent is too good to be true.

Get a Ride. Life without out a car here would be extremely difficult. Due to budget cuts, the buses only run on weekdays... and only days, not nights. The downtown area is easily bikeable, but that can get pretty rough after a good snowstorm. Moral of the story: own your own ride.

Winter Commuters. Due to a weak economy and major budget cuts, the local government has cut back on snow clearing. For those who don't feel comfortable driving in six inches of snow, look for an apartment near a major highway, as the primary roads are the first to be cleared after a major snow storm. It's also a pretty easy drive from the east side because the terrain is flat, completely lacking in any huge cliffs for your vehicle to go plunging off of. But, if you've got snow tires and chains, four-wheel or all-wheel drive, and the driving savvy to take on the snowy, snaking roads in the foothills of the west side, then go for it. It's been done. It's just not a great spot for the inexperienced, or the faint of heart.

Pets. In some cities, it's popular to charge a pet deposit. In some, it's a non-refundable pet fee. In others, it's pet rent. Well, here it's all three. Colorado Springs is full of dog lovers and dog-loving apartments. Even the bigger breeds are accepted at most places. However, be prepared to fork over a good chunk of change for your loved poochies.

Borough Breakdown

Getting to know your neighborhood before the big move will greatly affect your quality of life. Are you starting a family, on the hunt for a bachelor pad, looking for a comfortable and quiet place to sleep, or do you just need an average, lower cost kind of place? Well, this breakdown of the major boroughs will help guide you to the neighborhood that best fits your needs and personality.

Central

  • Downtown. This is not your typical downtown. There's no billboards or skyscrapers cluttering the skyline. The scene looks more like a small mountain town, full of quaint little shops and an unassuming nightlife of music, dancing, and that rare breed of brew-pub that satisfies beer connoisseurs and foodies alike. Yes, I'll have a cold beer with my tiger prawns wrapped in applewood bacon, stuffed with gouda, and topped with "Beernaise" sauce. Mmmmm.

  • Old North End. Nested in between Colorado College, the Monument Valley Park, and Penrose Hospital is this delightful little neighborhood. It's an old, established area with a vigilante homeowners association, making for a slightly cookie-cutter scene. It's a little pricey, but a great location for people that attend college, work in the nearby downtown area, or work in the medical field. And for those accident-prone apartment seekers, you’ll enjoy that the ER is just a short walk away (and an even shorter drive!). Also, it's an easy horseback ride to the annual "Whiskey for My Men, Beer for My Horses" event of microbrew celebrations set amongst foot-stomping, beer-broasting bluegrass music and big-ass belt buckles.

West

  • Rockrimmon. This neighborhood in the Rocky Mountain foothills is very luring. With the U.S. Air Force Academy nearby, there are lots of high-ranking military officers among other well-off residents (high tech professionals, college professors, and business owners among them). But, commuters beware, there isn't a straight road in the whole area, and it's not uncommon to run into traffic because of herds of deer and bighorn sheep roaming the streets.

  • Mountain Shadows. Just south of Rockrimmon is another rugged foothill neighborhood. It's all winding, hilly roads with tons of wildlife and miles of hiking and biking trails.

  • Old Colorado City. This neighborhood is eclectic and blue-collar at once. It gets an old-town feel from the rows of renovated saloons and brothels built in the prohibition days. There are hundreds of shops, galleries, and restaurants that ring in the tourist money without any blatant touristy gimmicks. There are also a few best-kept-secret bars that you can only find by walking around and keeping your ears open. You just may stumble into an old garage with bar stools, the best jazz you've ever heard, microbrews, and manchetta-laced truffle skinny fries. Yum.

  • Pleasant Valley. This neighborhood is an enclave of empty-nesters and young families. People move here to escape the crowds and tourist shops into a quiet mountain home, tucked away from it all.

East

  • Gleneagle. In far, far north Colorado Springs, this little neighborhood sits in a quiet, secluded area adjacent to the Air Force Academy. Its elevation lends panoramic views of the mountains and the city lights, the trees are old and towering, and the people give this neighborhood a strong small-town character.

  • Briargate. In the northeastern area of the springs is a small-town vibe with a more finished look. There are newer homes and apartments, lots of community parks, and winding sidewalks full of dog lovers. The neighborhood is made up of military personnel, and golf enthusiasts.

  • Brookwood. With just one road going in and out of this neighborhood, Brookwood is like a secret hideaway nested in a big, bustling city. Many families live here due to its secluded feel and its amenities.

South

  • Cheyenne Mountain. This southern neighborhood is conveniently located near The Broadmoor, the city's biggest tourism employer, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the city's most prestigious and intriguing military employer. Its residents enjoy a convenient commute to work and breathtaking views.

  • Broadmoor. With The Broadmoor resort as its centerpiece, this neighborhood lives a fancy-pants life of golfing, tennis, and spa days; not to mention the well-known Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Now that you have the gist of renting around the Springs, go and enjoy the surroundings of your apartment to-be. There're so many amazing places for hikers, fishers, hunters, art crawlers, shopaholics, skaters, and music lovers. Find your pocket and enjoy the adventure and freedom of living in Colorado Springs.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,278 for a two-bedroom. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Colorado Springs, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,278 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Colorado Springs.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Colorado Springs’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Colorado Springs renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Ap...

    View full Colorado Springs Renter Survey

    Here’s how Colorado Springs ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Colorado Springs’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Colorado Springs renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Despite high scores in most categories, renters in Colorado Springs were dissatisfied with jobs and career opportunities, affordability and public transit."

    Key findings in Colorado Springs include the following:

    • Colorado Springs renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Colorado Springs were social life and recreational activities, which both received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Colorado Springs renters are jobs and career opportunities (C+), affordability (C+) and public transit (C).
    • Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall grade of B-.
    • Colorado Springs earned similar scores to nearby cities like Denver (B+), but earned lower marks than Boulder (A+), Littleton (A+) and Fort Collins (A).
    • Colorado Springs did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Phoenix, AZ (B-), and Columbus, OH (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the people and the outdoors. Unfortunately the cost of living is high and entry level jobs are hard to find." – Nicole S.
    • "I love how close my city is to the mountains. Friendly people and lots to do. I don’t like when it snows a ton, but it’s worth it." – Malissa S.
    • "It’s beautiful and there’s always something to do outside in any season. But it’s kind of like a big small town, so everything shuts down early at night. Being a transient city, with lots of people moving every few years, it can be hard to make friends." – Carrie
    • "I love the scenery, but there’s not much to do unless you love the outdoors." – Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Colorado Springs?
    In Colorado Springs, the median rent is $813 for a studio, $990 for a 1-bedroom, $1,277 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,857 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Colorado Springs, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Colorado Springs?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Colorado Springs include Palmer Park, Vista Grande, Park Hill, Village Seven, and Briargate.
    How pet-friendly is Colorado Springs?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Colorado Springs received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Colorado Springs?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Colorado Springs received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Colorado Springs?
    Colorado Springs renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Colorado Springs did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Colorado Springs?
    Colorado Springs renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Colorado Springs did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Colorado Springs?
    Some of the colleges located in the Colorado Springs area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Colorado College, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Colorado Springs?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Colorado Springs from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Centennial, and Littleton.

