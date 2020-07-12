/
lyon park
153 Apartments for rent in Lyon Park, Arlington, VA
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1190 sqft
Located in the heart of Clarendon with easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment. Recently renovated units come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to rooftop courtyard, media room, pool.
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,706
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,051
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,774
1418 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Clarendon with easy access to dining and nightlife. Building has automated package delivery, parking and dog washing station. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and Nest thermostats in all units.
2316 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
2316 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1012 sqft
Lyon Park - walk to Clarendon metro. Back alley parking, new deck, new vinyl windows, new kitchen tops. Hop on route 50 in just minutes. This location can't be beat.
144 N BEDFORD ST #B
144 N Bedford St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
This light filled two level end unit townhouse style home with an upgraded kitchen and baths. Gorgeous! Spacious open floor plan. Granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and full sized washer and dryer.
102 N BEDFORD STREET
102 North Bedford Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Lovely 2 Lvl 1.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo in Bedford Park Community! This 1224 sq.ft. townhouse style condo comes with washer/dryer in the unit. Small pets are ok. Great public transport to Rosslyn/DC. Comes with 2 parking spaces.
520 N GARFIELD STREET
520 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2112 sqft
Walk to Metro but live in an established neighborhood one of N. Arlington's best. Just (3) houses away from Henry Clay Park, .
2514 10TH STREET N
2514 10th Street North, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Amazing Location in Clarendon! Two bedroom/1 bathroom apartment within walking distance to restaurants, shops and metro! Freshly painted throughout and new carpet. Washer/Dryer in unit. One parking spot.
2511 Arlington Boulevard
2511 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
642 sqft
Updated & spacious corner condo in peaceful courtyard setting w/ FPL; modern kitchen w/ all new SS appl, granite & glass tile; updated BA; Nest thermostat; spacious BR w/ brand new walk-in closet; New W/ D; New Carpet; fresh Paint.
608 N FILLMORE ST
608 North Fillmore Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
WELCOME HOME TO YOUR ARLINGTON CAPE COD BUNGALOW. GORGEOUS HARDWOODS. RELAXING FRONT PORCH. CHARMING BACKYARD. WALK TO NEAR-BY PARK. ONLY 1/2 MILE TO THE CLAREDON METRO AND ONLY 5 MILES TO REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT. ALL IN THE HEART OF ARLINGTON.
3100 9th Street N, Unit#9
3100 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Unit Description: Large beautifully appointed top floor unit - be the first to live in this newly renovated home.
127 North Garfield Street
127 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1632 sqft
Lyon Park neighborhood. Spacious and well lit. The main level includes a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and four windows.
3124 9TH STREET N
3124 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1327 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 9/1/2020! Delightful bungalow style in the heart of Clarendon. Hardwood floors. Huge family room off kitchen w/fireplace. Updated exquisite master bath & hall bath. Sun room. Off street parking. Fenced rear yard.
809 N BARTON STREET
809 North Barton Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
972 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house. Close to Courthouse and Clarendon. 3 levels. Washer / Dryer / Microwave / Dishwasher/ Gas Stove / Back yard and 1 parking pad. Screen on front porch to be repaired. Available 8/1/2020 Video Tour https://www.youtube.
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1152 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,779
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,759
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,514
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1058 sqft
This pet-friendly community combines modern living with upscale amenities. Large, sparkling pool, Internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Apartment interiors feature chic designs and included appliances.
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1170 sqft
Style and luxury with modern appliances, elegant appointments, private balconies and beautiful touches. 24-hour concierge meets your every need. Full courtyard and clubhouse to entertain guests.
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1127 sqft
State-of-the-art kitchens with breakfast bars and white appliances. Built-in gas fireplaces and walk-in showers available. Cascading swimming pool with sundeck, modern fitness center, and business center on site.
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
